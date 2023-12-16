Dutch cities are world famous for protecting themselves from floods. How is Rotterdam exporting its water solutions abroad – and why?

Despite its precarious position near the North Sea, Rotterdam is seen as one of the safest delta cities in the world.

from storm surge interruption Mayslantkering From floating offices to floating offices, Rotterdam has created a number of solutions to protect its citizens from floods and climate change.

These solutions have another, lesser known function: boosting the Netherlands’ ‘water diplomacy’ efforts and bringing business to Dutch engineering firms.

City water expertise finds its way COP28 Last week the climate conference took place in Dubai, where Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb met with other representatives of the city.

We spoke with the mayor to understand more about the city’s strategic goals for water management.

Why is Rotterdam a water leader?

“Water management is a necessity in Rotterdam,” explains Aboutleb. “85 percent of the city is seven meters below sea level. Rotterdam needs to adapt and invest to ‘survive’ and in this context, we highly value international knowledge exchange.’

The most notable of such knowledge exchanges is the C40 Cities Network. Mayors from nearly 100 cities share best practices for cutting emissions and protecting communities against the impacts of climate change.

In November 2023, the Network established the ‘Water Safe Cities Accelerator’. 16 cities including Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and New York pledged to protect their most vulnerable communities from floods and droughts by 2027 through comprehensive early warning systems and stronger emergency response plans.

Within the C40, rotterdam Delta leads the Cities Network, which focuses specifically on solutions for geographically exposed cities. Mayors discuss water management issues such as sea level rise or coastal flooding and exchange their best ideas.

What was Rotterdam doing at COP28?

At COP28, the City of Rotterdam collaborated with the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water to promote urban climate resilience.

In United Arab EmiratesAboutaleb also met with the head of the environmental authority of the country’s province of Fujairah to discuss issues such as fire safety in its port.

“Another important topic was to establish Rotterdam as the hydrogen hub of Europe,” he added.

Rotterdam is home to the Port of Rotterdam, North-Western Europe’s largest industrial agglomeration. Home to five oil refineries, a lng With terminals, various chemical companies and a coal transshipment, the port emits 16–20 percent of all Dutch CO₂ emissions.

For some decades, the port has not tried to compete with the world’s larger ports in terms of volume, and has instead focused on the export of specialized knowledge. The energy transition is proving to be one of its most promising options, with the port now holding courses and hosting the World Hydrogen Summit.

As the majority stakeholder of the Rotterdam Port Authority, the municipality “wants to play its part in meeting climate targets, renewing the local economy and enhancing Europe’s energy security,” explains Aboutleb. “We are working together to develop a value chain based on green electricity, hydrogen and circular carbon to transform current usage and throughput. fossil fuel,

“And we act as an ambassador for our energy transition vision. Our visit to COP28 is in line with this role.”

What is Dutch water diplomacy?

Rotterdam’s activity is an important part of Dutch ‘water diplomacy’ – an effort to position a country internationally as a water expert and, thereby, play a role in reducing conflict over water resources.

The Netherlands Institute of Foreign Relations Clingendael think tank suggested water diplomacy as a foreign policy in its 2011 report. Since 2015, the Netherlands has a Water Ambassador or Special Envoy for international water matters. Henk Ovink is tasked with building global connections between governments, multilateral organizations, the private sector and NGOs to raise awareness on water issues.

Rotterdam hosts the Global Center on Adaptation, housed in the world’s first temporary office. Last year it hosted Africa Adaptation SummitDuring which African heads of state and leaders of multilateral organizations discussed the continent’s needs for climate financing.

In his opening speech, Aboutleb presented Rotterdam as “a living laboratory of climate adaptation, a showcase for the world.”

Business benefits: what’s in it for Rotterdam?

The economic benefits of establishing the Netherlands as a water specialist are significant, with Rotterdam again playing a big role.

“Rotterdam’s international policy framework focuses on promoting trade and investment,” said Mayor Aboutleb. “Given these policy goals, the city wants to cooperate with businesses and knowledge institutions in its international activities, also in the water sector.”

Every solution to climate change that the city displays has the dual function of protecting and promoting the city. Storm Surge According to Jeroen Kramer, a spokesperson for the visitor center at Meslantkering, whenever a water-related natural disaster occurs somewhere in the world, a foreign delegation from that country arrives soon after.

Dutch engineering companies benefit from this. A few years after developing its first climate adaptation strategy with support from Rotterdam, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City launched a public-private partnership on flood protection. A consortium of Dutch companies including Royal HaskoningDHV, Van Oord and CDR International BV was to develop a business plan for the city.

In 2018, the Dutch economic mission to Vietnam and Malaysia focused on large-scale water management and resilience building. The mission brochure claims that the Netherlands has “the best water transport infrastructure in the world”. About 40 companies joined the mission, including Dutch water giants Boskalis and Van Oord, as well as the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Van Oord has a branch in Fujairah province, United Arab Emirates rotterdam There is long-standing cooperation on water management, energy sector and climate adaptation. The company has been working on projects in this area for a long time.

The fossil fuel dividend: why not start with mitigation?

Yet Rotterdam’s water management efforts are ironic given its close ties to the city port of rotterdam, As the majority shareholder, the municipality received a dividend of approximately €92.6 million in 2022.

This is enough to finance all the city’s existing climate adaptation activities, such as the municipal climate adaptation program Rotterdamse Veervoord, or strengthening the sewage system, and there would still be money left over.

The port’s extensive greenhouse gas footprint raises the question whether it would not be better to focus on reducing it emissions Instead of focusing on climate adaptation first. Especially because most port areas are no higher than three meters above sea level.

“The city and the port are also working together on the topic of climate adaptation,” says Aboutleb. “For example, the Port Authority developed area-based climate adaptation strategies in close collaboration with the municipality. Thus, we expect long-term sea-level rise for the port area.

