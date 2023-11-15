Part I: NFT Lending – Legal Issues Related to Secured Transactions Under the UCC, Before and After Articles 9 and 12 Amendments JD Supra

Despite the prolonged crypto bear market, innovators in non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) are hard at work. Gone are the days when NFTs were merely profile pictures (“PFPs”) displayed on pseudonymous social media accounts or shown to confused friends and colleagues online or in real life for the sake of their reputation. As discussed in our two-part series explaining the ordinals and their implications for NFT owners and creators, this year NFTs have moved beyond the Ethereum blockchain, where NFTs were initially used to execute the blockchain’s smart contracts. The capability rose to prominence as a result, right up to the original blockchain, Bitcoin.

Beyond ordinals, gaming-related innovations, new ERC standards, and other innovations, the industry continues to pioneer new areas such as NFT-based lending.

This is Part I of a two-part article on NFT-based lending. In this section, we will discuss recent innovations in NFT-based lending by explaining the various mechanics and functions. In Part II, we will discuss the legal issues for lenders associated with transactions secured under the UCC, pre- and post-Articles 9 and 12 amendments.

Recent Developments in NFT Loans

Like traditional secured financing, where loans are made based on acquiring a security interest in an asset or based on the borrower’s cash flow, NFT lending allows owners to borrow money peer-to-peer from willing lenders (or NFT lenders). Allows you to log in to the platform. Peer-to-protocol directly from a protocol liquidity pool) using NFTs as collateral. Such financing arrangements provide liquidity to creators and owners and will unlock monetization opportunities, all using smart contracts that clarify counterparty risk and default-related measures.

Earlier this year, NFT marketplace and aggregator Blur launched Blend, its so-called “peer-to-peer perpetual lending protocol.”[1] Blend Protocol offers two different lending services: (1) buy NFTs using a “buy now, pay later” service; or (2) leverage an already owned NFT to provide liquidity to the owner. Technologists quickly determined that Blend’s protocol was a significant advancement: whereas peer-to-pool protocols like most prior iterations use pools to provide benefits directly to borrowers at a fixed loan-to-value ratio set by an oracle. , which is a less suitable process due to the possibility of automatic liquidation if the NFT valuation drops below a certain reserve or the borrower defaults before the loan tenure (if expiration exists), volatility, new peer-to-peer like Blur and others. Two-peer services allow for individual borrower-lender negotiations, lending themselves to greater flexibility as a result (no pun intended). Peer-to-peer protocols are more flexible, in part because they avoid reliance on oracles, which are typically third-party information feeds provided by centralized services that track NFT prices, interest rates, and other information. supplies. Oracles increase the risk that inherently volatile collateral will expire prematurely and be subject to manipulation by certain trading strategies; Thus, many consider Blend’s peer-to-peer lending protocol a much-needed breakthrough.

So, how do borrowers and lenders use peer-to-peer protocols like Blend?[2]

lenders

Lenders begin the same process as borrowers: Connect a wallet containing the required funds. If a lender is willing to lend funds against a certain NFT, it states the maximum amount it is willing to lend Any NFTs in a collection, not specific NFTs. Some NFTs in an NFT collection are rarer than others, resulting in varying asset prices within the collection. Lenders set their fixed interest rate for a specified collection and wait for it to be accepted by borrowers.

Lenders can claim the interest earned by closing their permanent loan at any time, thereby starting the automated Dutch auction process; At this point, a new lender can purchase the loan. The loan sales process starts at 0% interest rate and can reach a maximum of 1,000% APR. If there is a buyer, the borrower has the option to accept the new terms or not. If there is no new buyer after 6 hours, the borrower has 24 hours to repay the loan – failure to repay results in liquidation of the NFT – collateral.

2. borrowers

First, a borrower who has linked their wallet with the required funds collects the NFT and selects the list of items to buy or selects NFTs from their inventory for leverage. Borrowers then review their loan offers, which the protocol aggregates based on price and interest rate. Borrowers then select the price and interest rate they want to pay for a specified NFT or request a loan amount and interest rate for an already owned NFT.

The debt is eternal – hence, there is no expiration. Borrowers can repay it at any time by (1) selling the borrowed NFT and repaying the principal and interest or (2) repaying the loan in full and keeping the NFT. Borrowers should note that lenders can request payment whenever they wish (i.e., due to price volatility or if the NFT drops sharply in value), at which point the Dutch auction begins.

As illustrated NFT-based lending represents an innovation in the blockchain industry and NFT technology that could usher in a new wave of value and investment. In Part II, we will explore the legal issues associated with NFT-based lending. stay tuned!

[1] Note that the whitepaper states that the protocol supports “arbitrary collateral”, so the protocol can support any Web3 asset.

[2] Note that we are describing the Blend protocol, but the general principles in this article apply more broadly to digital asset-collateralized loans.

