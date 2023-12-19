Part 2: No, Donald, you did not create "the greatest economy the world has ever seen." Biden's situation is much better.

Of all the MAGA Republican lies, the claim that Trump generated a stronger economy is the most ridiculous and the most widely believed — including by Americans who would never vote MAGA.

At a campaign rally in Iowa this month, Trump said:

“We created the greatest economy in the history of the world. “There has never been an economy like ours… now, bigger than now, and bigger than any other time.”

As we saw here yesterday, the opposite is true. Several unwise early decisions resulted in poor economic results in 2018 and 2019. Then came the pandemic that Trump catastrophically mismanaged, costing more than 1.2 million American lives.

Nearly half a million people could have been saved if Trump had reacted more quickly and followed the science. That mismanagement also ruined the economy.

As yesterday’s graphs show, the United States had the worst results of all 38 rich OECD countries in terms of deficit and debt, and close to the worst on other variables. The United States was in deficit in GDP growth, wages, exports, tourism, industrial production, and corruption.

Of all US presidents since 1952, Trump has the worst record in terms of job losses, with 3,641,000 fewer Americans employed when he left than when he took office. Economists around the world consider Trump’s economic management to be close to the worst in the developed world. His policies caused two recessions.

Changes under Biden

The good news is that the current administration has made rapid changes to the curriculum with impressive initial results.

This is important for several reasons. First, it means 335 million Americans now enjoy greater prosperity and security. Second, people in other countries are greatly benefiting from the increased trade generated by the prosperous United States. A quick look at the blue chart below shows the increase in imports since Trump was ousted from power.

Third, a strong US economy today should help dispel the dangerous myth that the economy was doing brilliantly during the Trump era.

Biden’s impressive growth numbers

All key indicators are now improving steadily. The latest figures are not the strongest historically, but what matters is that they are high in the global rankings, and rising. This confirms that the decisions are right for the time.

Annual GDP growth of 3.0% for the third quarter ranks fourth in the OECD, behind only Israel, Mexico and Turkey. It is out of the top twenty under Trump.

The unemployment rate is back in the OECD top ten at 3.74%. Biden has already added 11,938,000 jobs since his inauguration. Inflation of 3.14% puts the United States in the Group of Nine in a benign band between 1.3% and 3.3%.

The Christmas trade is setting new retail records. The Dow Jones index hit new highs last week, and business start-ups are at an all-time high. Wages rising at a rate of 5.74% put the United States among the global leaders.

During the Trump years, private debt to GDP increased from 222.0% in 2017 to a frightening 235.3% in 2020. This improved substantially as Trump left, to 223.3% in 2021 and 217.8% in 2022.

Tourism revenues peaked in March 2018, followed by a decline after 14 months of Trump’s racism and hatred. Biden’s tourism is booming again, revenues are rising rapidly.

Clearly, the economy is much better managed today than it was during the Trump years, and is certainly performing better than all presidential terms since Bill Clinton’s boom years.

still have more work to do

Things are still not completely back on track. Revenues are still very low as a result of cuts in corporate taxes. The deficit is therefore still very deep, and there is insufficient revenue for urgently needed infrastructure, community services and poverty alleviation.

Those losses are still adding dangerously to the debt. The sooner voters elect sensible lawmakers to Congress who will restore pre-Trump tax settings, the better.

hope for christmas

Most Americans don’t know these facts. Recent opinion polls show that Trump’s “best economy in the history of the world” lie is widely believed. So let’s hope 2024 brings sanity to economic and political reporting.

In the meantime, wishing all readers a safe and happy season of Aastha Utsav and a successful and prosperous New Year.

