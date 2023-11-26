Parnas has channeled RM12.6 million to Sabah franchise entrepreneurs since 2010 – Ivon

Kota Kinabalu: Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) has provided RM12.6 million funding to 72 Sabah enterprises since 2010, including 33 franchise and pre-franchise brands.

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Yvon Benedick said Pernas, an agency under his ministry, is also targeting RM4.2 million in potential funding for Sabah this year.

He said the positive growth should be a catalyst for all entrepreneurs in Sabah to venture into the franchise business, with the growth of various local brands in the state also proving that they are capable of competing with other international franchise brands. .

Therefore, Ivon said he wants more Sabahan entrepreneurs, including youth, to take full advantage of the RM50 million franchise and pre-franchise financing provided by Pernas next year to venture into the franchise business and expand their respective product brands. Can further promote the capacity of.

“I am confident that many brands in Sabah have opened branches through subsidiaries or other entrepreneurs to sell products or cafes in many districts without being registered in the franchise industry.

“I encourage them to come forward to the ministry and Parnas as licensing or registration as a franchise brand will open up more opportunities including access to financing,” he told reporters after officiating at the Sabah BizFrançais event here today.

The one-day event organized by Parnas was attended by about 250 Sabah entrepreneurs, and aimed to provide the latest information about the business and franchise industry as well as the services offered by the agency.

It also provides an opportunity to exhibitors for franchisors, pre-franchisees and business in transformation pre-franchisors to promote their business models and brands.

Ivon said the organization of such events is seen as one of the factors contributing to increased participation of Sabah entrepreneurs in the franchise business as they look forward to the ease of the industry in their efforts to expand brands in the market. lets see.

According to him, Parnas overall has channeled RM509 ​​million in franchise financing to 2,200 franchise and pre-franchise entrepreneurs, while since the launch of the BizFrançais program in 2019, the agency has channeled RM14.94 million in financing. Has been approved.

Meanwhile, Pernas president Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin in his speech said the BizFrançais program was implemented in six states namely Penang, Perak, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah, targeting a potential financing of RM26.67 million.

Last year, Pernas conducted a similar program in five states including Kedah, Penang, Melaka, Terengganu and Sarawak, with the agency approving RM9.6 million in funding, he said.

“Parnas is now intensifying efforts to prepare more franchise entrepreneurs through the Be Your Own Boss project and will introduce several new franchise entrepreneurship programs next year such as franchise programs for retirees and veterans as well as social enterprises To intensify efforts to prop up the industry,” she said. – Bernama

