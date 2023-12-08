The UK Treasury promised to boost the competitiveness of the country’s financial sector after Brexit. A year later, lawmakers say these “big promises” have not been kept.

‘Edinburgh Reforms’ introduced by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt end of 2022have so far failed to make the country’s financial hub more attractive to global investors.

This is according to a report released by the Treasury Select Committee on Friday.

When introducing the reforms, Hunt claimed he would maintain the UK’s high regulatory standards, but promised he would take advantage of pro-Brexit freedoms, as it is no longer the EU that sets UK banking rules. .

The policy also attempted to deal with the negative impacts of Brexit on the financial sector.

When London’s financial district was banned from offering EU-listed shares to clients outside the UK, the City started doing the same losing businesses and bankers To European centers like Amsterdam.

In some circles, the reforms were also branded as ‘Big Bang 2.0’ due to plans to ease listing rules for the London Stock Exchange, a reference to the deregulation in the 1980s that transformed the City into a global power in finance. Had helped change.

Yet despite the fanfare marking the launch of the Edinburgh reforms, Friday’s report was disappointing.

Committee members said, “Based on what has been accomplished so far, the sub-committee believes that any achievements to date will not make a significant difference to the UK economy.”

Separately, City Minister Bim Afolami argued that the government has completed 22 of the 31 proposed Edinburgh improvements, which the committee opposes.

“We do not consider reviews alone to be reforms,” the report said. “Many of the actions included in the Edinburgh reforms are not reforms, but more preparatory work for potential future reforms and should be treated as such “

The review found that six actions deemed “delivered” by the government had not yet been completed, and another six involved only publishing a document or welcoming a public consultation.

Lawmakers said changes are taking too long to implement, which are often stalled at the finance ministry, adding that reforms that make the most difference should now be prioritized.

