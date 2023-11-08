A “game-changing technology” could help restore mobility in people with advanced forms of the disease, according to Parkinson’s researchers.

For years, Marc Gauthier, of Bordeaux in the south of France, has had difficulty walking because of Parkinson’s.

At 62, Gauthier is significantly younger than most people who experience advanced symptoms of this type of disease, which is caused by the degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain that controls movement. Controls.

Now a new experimental surgery involving spinal electrodes has recently put a new spring in his step and allowed him to walk without assistance for the first time in years.

There are still many unknowns when it comes to Parkinson’s disease, making treatment especially difficult. Symptoms can seriously impact patients’ lives, sometimes confining them to bed or a wheelchair.

Like many patients, Gauthier was treated with dopamine and deep brain stimulation to help reduce the symptoms of stiffness and tremors.

But this does not indicate their inability to walk and live an independent life.

So, when the opportunity arose to conduct experimental surgery in Switzerland, Gauthier took the opportunity.

“Now I can walk from one place to another without worrying about how I will get there,” he said.

“I can go for a walk, go shopping alone, I can go do whatever I want.”

electrodes placed along the spinal cord

For Gauthier and other Parkinson’s patients, the steady disappearance of neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine has impaired communication between the brain and spinal cord.

During the procedure, surgeon Jocelyn Block and neuroscientist Grégoire Courtin implanted a system of electrodes, or “neuroprosthesis,” along Gauthier’s spinal cord.

Therefore, the neuroprosthesis not only has to send electrical stimulation to enable walking, but also has to play the role of the brain by timing the stimulation correctly, so that the resulting movements correspond to the patient’s wishes.

The neuroprosthesis was first tested on primates, then implanted in Gauthier, who has used it for about eight hours a day for nearly two years.

Gauthier said he can now walk more easily but cautioned that it still requires concentration, especially when climbing stairs.

Gauthier’s operation is a one-time experimental procedure, but Swiss researchers plan to run a trial with six more Parkinson’s patients in 2024.

Courtin says next year’s trial will use a new technology developed by Onward Medical, a start-up the team has launched to look at marketing the technology.

