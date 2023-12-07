Parker: Outdoor Lifestyle Company Kailani Riding the Wave of Success Sean Alexander lost his job and saw it as an opportunity to start his own outdoor

Parker: Outdoor lifestyle company Kailani is riding a wave of success

Sean Alexander lost his job and saw it as an opportunity to start his own outdoor lifestyle company.

They started by importing standup paddleboards and expanded their product line to include brightly colored coolers.

Despite challenges, such as working from home and asking his wife to keep her car on the road for inventory space, Alexander worked hard and successfully sold his products.

He wrote a business plan, targeted retailers and found success with his Kailani brand products.

Challenges and success

targeting retailers

Their first trip was to Fernie, BC – their first target, a Canadian Tire store. Alexander said he would arrive late at night. After a good nap in his car in the parking lot, he was in the store talking to owner Angus MacDonald at opening time. McDonald’s liked the products as well as the price at which it could sell them compared to national brands of the same quality. Not only did he order the Kailani Cooler but…

