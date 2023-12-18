Salt Lake City, December 18, 2023–(Business Wire)–Park City Group, Inc. d/b/a Repositrak (NYSE: TRACK) (the “Company”), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built on its proven inventory management. The -stock reduction SaaS platform announced today that it has applied to change the company’s corporate name from “Park City Group, Inc.” “ReposiTrak, Inc.” For, will be effective from December 21, 2023. Formalizing the name change is another step in the company’s planned rebranding.

The Company’s shares will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “TRAK”. The CUSIP number of the company’s common shares will not change.

The name change will be effected by the merger of wholly owned subsidiary Repositrak, Inc., a Utah corporation, into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation, expected to be completed on December 21, 2023.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. d/b/a Repositrak (NYSE: TRAK), Repositrak, Inc. , the parent company of , is a compliance, supply chain and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers and their suppliers to accelerate. sales, controlling risk and improving supply chain efficiency. More information is available at www.repositrak.com.

Specific Disclosures relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results of operations and financial condition, in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Are included in. commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosures and analyzes contained in a company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including risk factors, included in the Form 10-K.

forward looking statements

Any statements included in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “estimate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc., Park City Group d/b/a ReposiTrak, or ReposiTrak (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements Park City Group may update these publicly announced projections from time to time, but is under no obligation to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should in no way be considered a guarantee. that such results will actually occur. These estimates are subject to change and may differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Park City Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K See “Risk Factors”, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Do not rely on information that only states the dates on which they are given.

