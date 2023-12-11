Park Aerospace Corp. declares cash dividend

Park Aerospace Corp.

NEWTON, Kans., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE – PKE) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share payable to shareholders of record on February 2, 2024. Closes trading January 3, 2024.

The park has paid uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends for 38 consecutive years, without skipping any dividend payments or reducing the amount of the dividend.

The company has paid approximately $588 million in cash dividends, or $28.725 per share, since the beginning of its 2005 fiscal year.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesive (AeroHairTM) and lightning strike protection material (Electroglide®). Park offers a range of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. The park’s advanced composite materials are used in jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs commonly known as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. It is used to build primary and secondary structures. The park also offers special ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. To complement Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and manufactures composite parts, structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft, and exotic spacecraft. The purpose of the park is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When no one else wants to do it because it’s too hard, too short or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Anito 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Jade Newton, Kansas 67114 (316) 283-6500

Source