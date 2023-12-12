The French government has set up 10 temporary regional centers to relocate the homeless from the streets of Paris. More than 60 French organizations have described it as “social cleansing” and an attempt to boost the city’s image ahead of the 2024 Olympics at the expense of homelessness.

French authorities have introduced a new approach to tackling homelessness in the capital. Since the spring, ten temporary “access to care” centers have been set up across France in cities such as Toulouse, Bordeaux, Angers and Strasbourg. All in an effort to move homeless individuals off the streets of Paris.

In early October, the Paris Prefecture banned food distribution projects by unions in some northern areas. The administrative court overturned the decision a week later after about 30 unions rallied against it.

More than 60 French organizations have objected to Paris’s approach and condemned the relocation strategy as a “social cleansing” conducted by the government. They are concerned that what they claim is intended to make A spectacular image of Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. He expressed his concerns in a letter to the organizers of the Olympic Games. Paul Allouzy is the spokesman for the group of associations “Les Revers de la Médaille” (the other side of the medal). He informed Euronews of his concerns.

“Let’s imagine I’m an Afghan refugee fleeing the Taliban dictatorship. I arrive in Paris, but one day, a bus comes to my camp and takes me away. Unfortunately, if I don’t fit into the right administrative criteria If I sit down, I could end up in an area with very few aid organizations for medical, social or legal assistance and, ultimately, I would be forced to return to Paris.

“These policies were already in place, but the Olympics has accelerated things. In the words of the interior minister, there is an emphasis on creating what he calls “clean cities” and doing the work of “purging and cleaning” .We know it also targets groups of people the government considers undesirable”, said Paul Allouzi, who is also the coordinator of Doctors of the World.

Squats and other sites at risk

In April, 2023, The largest squat in Paris, known as Unibatten, was destroyed. About 400 people, mainly from Chad and Sudan, were evicted from the site, which they had occupied for three years. The area is set to become part of the Olympic Village for the Paris 2024 Games.

Faris was among the former residents. “We held some meetings with the prefecture. Promises were made that shelter would be provided and people would be taken care of. None of those promises were kept. As a result, all those individuals found themselves on the streets.”

Chadian political refugee is the squat’s point of contact. ,I believe refugees have a negative impact on the Olympics, That’s why they have decided to expel us. However, no solution has been offered for those removed from squats.”

Other homeless shelters, located around designated Olympic Games sites, are also feeling the pressure. As is the case with Halte Humanitare.

“People living on the streets, especially deportees, are being pushed away from Paris. We often hear reports at night of people being woken up and asked to leave,” told Euronews Benjamin Kagan, head of service at Hôtel Humanitaire. Which is managed by the Salvation Army. “One of our concerns is that these individuals will face challenges in terms of mobility and accessing certain places of relief during the Olympic Games.”

The Paris Île de France prefecture told Euronews it is committed to removing these individuals from the streets and stressed its aim to secure more dignified housing, no matter what happens. “Whether Olympics or not, our approach remains the same – to find a dignified home for these individuals while ensuring social and administrative follow-up.”

However, the homeless face a precarious situation, in which they are forced to attend interviews with the Paris Prefecture. These meetings may lead to the expulsion of immigrants who do not currently have legal status.

But the prefecture says it’s the best solution for the homeless. “With the saturation of housing in the Paris region, the construction of SAS (support and accommodation structures) in other regions from April [2023] There has been an appropriate response. 3,192 individuals were relocated to the provinces, including 734 families and 2,458 single men. Voluntarily transferred to the provinces, these persons received proper administrative assistance and social assistance.”

In the center of Paris, the fate of those who have no fixed abode remains uncertain. Paul Allouzi reported, “The government revealed that over the past eight months, 2,800 homeless people living on the streets of Paris have been relocated to other areas.”

He added, “Every evening in front of Paris City Hall, families and minors gather on the streets in search of shelter.” “However, during the Olympic Games, it is certain that these gatherings will not be allowed in this area. Near Paris City Hall, there is a food distribution point where [the organisation] Refugee Food distributed 40,000 meals in six weeks last summer [2023],

For many people, it was often the only meal of the day. The 25 ‘fan zones’ planned for the Olympics raise questions: where will they be located? Sadly, we firmly believe that homeless individuals will not be allowed access to Paris City Hall Square during the Olympics.”

