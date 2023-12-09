Paris Hilton's daughter London has two middle names

And her birthday falls on her parents’ second wedding anniversary.

It’s been three weeks since Paris Hilton surprised fans with the arrival of her second child with husband Carter Reum, and with the shock of the news, more details are beginning to emerge about the couple’s baby girl — including His official full name is also included. ,

While we already knew the newborn’s first name is London, according to a photo of a tiny pink onesie emblazoned with the nickname on Hilton’s Instagram page, we now know her middle names (yes, plural). According to the birth certificate received by the blastHilton and Rem gave their daughter two middle names – Marilyn and Hilton – leading to her official legal name: London Marilyn Hilton Rem.

The name is based on the same pattern as its older brother, the Phoenix Baron Hilton Rem.

The birth certificate lists London’s date of birth as November 11, 2023, which is also her parents’ second wedding anniversary. Paris and Carter’s famous wedding took place on 11.11.2021 in Los Angeles with a lavish three-day party.

Hilton previously explained why it was important for the couple to keep their wedding day on November 11 the trend, “11:11 has always been my favorite time of the day,” Paris told the magazine. “Some of us knew it was meant to be.”

As far as being a mother of two is concerned, Paris says this is her “best era” yet. “I’m so happy our little princess is here!” paris told People Last month. “My life feels so complete now, I have my little boy and now my little girl.”

