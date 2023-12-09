The French capital is getting its first urban forest as its green transition plan takes shape, but not everyone is impressed.

Paris has started planting its first urban forest as it aims to become one of Europe’s greenest cities.

By the end of spring there will be 470 trees, including oak, ash, maple and wild cherry, in the area that used to be a busy intersection.

“This (also) will significantly reduce air pollution,” says Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. “Wherever we create these types of forests or develop these sites, it allows us to create areas for walking and cycling, and we will be able to reduce the use of cars.”

Paris has planted thousands of trees since 2020

In 2020, the mayor of the Socialist Party was re-elected on the promise of “massive greenery“of Paris, with a major commitment to plant 170,000 trees.

By the summer of 2023, halfway through his term, the mayor’s office already claimed to have planted 63,500 trees.

And “45,000 trees will be planted this winter”, says Christophe Najdowski, Paris’s deputy mayor, meaning the city is approaching two-thirds (64 percent) of the target.

“With a total budget of more than €100 million… we have never planted so many trees on the streets of Paris since the days of Haussmann,” he insists.

What is an urban forest?

Najdowski defines the concept of urban forest as “the reconstitution of a forest ecosystem” on a small urban site.

But this has not convinced his political opponents and some environmental campaigners.

Valérie Montandon, councilor of Paris Les Republicains, says these words urban forest Is “verbal manipulation”.

This criticism has been repeated by many environmental associations.

“A forest is not a plantation of trees but an ecosystem. It is not a forest but a grove,” says Christine Nédelec, president of France Nature Environment (FNE) Paris.

To him this greening technology was “not the right thing” to do on the Place de Catalog in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, as it would have involved “huge road construction”.

Why are green spaces important?

Research shows that urban trees can reduce temperatures by between 2C to 10C, depending on local conditions.

And in addition to their cooling effect, green spaces and trees are linked to increased happiness, better mental health, increased social interaction and a reduced risk of heart disease.

Hidalgo has made clear that she intends to proceed with her planting plans. Several proposed sites for more urban forests have been scrapped, but the mayor announced on Wednesday that one, the Hotel de Ville, will be given the go-ahead if Paris hosts the 2024 Olympic Games.

For Montandon, it is “the first urban forest Tree Which hides a forest of broken promises. She also complains that spaces that already exist are being used to fulfill the promise of 300 hectares of new green spaces in the city by 2040.

For example, the City Council of Paris counts cemeteries in the future. green spacesEven if they are already accessible to the public.

In late November, a dozen organizations also wrote to Hidalgo demanding “a moratorium on logging as well as its definitive abandonment”. Clearly“In the Bois de Vincennes.

“There are no clear cutting in this wood,” refutes Najdowski. He says they are “thinning operations” that are part of a state-sanctioned forest management plan.

“This involves replanting a single-species forest with other species to replace those that are more susceptible to disease,” he explains, “so creating a forest that will be more resilient”.

