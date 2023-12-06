Parineeti Chopra’s weight loss routine: Why she uses Kalaripayattu alongside her gym routines to burn 1,000 calories an hour | Health and Wellness News

News Health and Wellness Parineeti Chopra’s weight loss routine: Why she uses Kalaripayattu alongside her gym routines to burn 1,000 calories an hour

Two Sports Medicine experts, one of them a master of the martial art form himself, explain how a session can work wonders for body weight and muscle mass

Dr Ayyappan V Nair at a kalaripayattu session with his daughter.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has already set examples of her weight loss goals and done it in ways that are easily achievable. In her latest video, she clarifies how she had put on 15 kg weight for playing a character in her latest film Chamkila, and is now working out in the gym with a mix of aerobic, functional and weight training exercises. She can be seen doing squats, lunges and shoulder presses to enhance upper body strength. But over the years, she has also relied on the ancient martial arts form, Kalaripayattu, to bring in variety, build muscle mass and sustain her weight loss goals.

So while gym is the routine, how does Kalaripayattu help in weight loss? Dr Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant, Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, who is himself a Kalaripayattu master, explains that this 3,000-year-old martial art form is equivalent to High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), a kind of cardiovascular exercise that lasts for 30 minutes and alternates between short intervals of high-intensity workouts and periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise.

“Kalaripayattu has multiple sequences, known as ‘maypayattu’, which is similar to the intensity of workouts found in HIIT. The amount of calorie loss is also the same as HIIT,” he says. Also, since it combines elements of yoga, flexibility, stretching, endurance training and calisthenics, Kalaripayattu stands out as a comprehensive workout programme in itself. According to Dr Nair, practising Kalaripayattu at least three or four times a week is good enough for excellent weight reduction. “Its efficiency in burning calories is faster than other regular workouts and makes it ideal for busy professionals. As a medical practitioner, I myself have been regularly doing Kalaripayattu as part of my workout for the last six years,” he adds. A typical Kalaripayattu training session lasts at least an hour, involving gradual warm-up and extensive stretches. The unique stretches and kicks in Kalaripayattu are not seen in any other martial art forms. Kalaripayattu consists of various yoga poses or asanas which are performed at a rapid pace. On the contrary, yoga involves slow execution. On average, Kalaripayattu can result in burning around 1,000 calories in an hour. Beyond weight loss, Kalaripayattu contributes to overall health benefits by maintaining a high basal metabolic rate (BMR) for an extended period which helps the body continue to burn fat for a few hours after one session. “It helps manage many health conditions like hypertension and obesity while reducing blood sugar levels,” says Dr Nair. Mihira Khopkar, Sports Nutritionist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, has seen Kalaripayattu gaining traction as a fitness and weight loss tool. “The benefits range from mental health, cardiovascular health, body composition improvements as well as fat loss. Besides, this doesn’t seem like a workout but a fun activity as opposed to more conventional options of running or strength training,” she says. In fact, she advises Kalaripayattu for body composition-related benefits such as loss in waist or hip circumference, reduction in body fat mass and improvements in skeletal muscle mass. “This change in ratio and increase in muscle mass would further help improve metabolism and continue healthy fat loss or maintain healthy weight basis individual goals,” she adds.