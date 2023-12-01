Parent-child Bitcoin inscriptions increase transparency and immutability – The Block Telegraph

Ordinals, aka Bitcoin NFTs, are the newest crypto asset category and it is probably set to disrupt the industry the most in 2024.

Even in their early stages, these somewhat controversial assets have put Bitcoin purists at odds with new evangelists who want to add utility to the Bitcoin network that was once considered viable only as a store of value and payments.

NFT or BTC Ordinals?

Critics argue that ordinals use block space inefficiently and will ultimately increase Bitcoin transaction fees and slow down transaction times.

However, the creator of the Ordinals protocol, software engineer Casey Rodermer, rejects the naming of these Bitcoin NFTs. He prefers to refer to them as digital artifacts that, he says, are “complete” because all data is directly imprinted on the chain, while Ethereum or Solana-based NFTs are “incomplete” because all their data is stored separately. Are. Chain.

data storage debate

Advocates of Bitcoin Ordinals highlight how Rodmore’s protocol could expand Bitcoin’s use beyond financial transactions and help introduce the crypto to a wider audience.

The off-chain vs. on-chain data storage debate continues. Still, for provenance purposes, all experts agree that on-chain storage provides the transparency and immutability needed for collectibles.

The debate over ordinals will undoubtedly continue, but its evolution tells its own story. Barely 11 months after its inception in January 2023, nearly 40 million ordinals have been minted so far, NiceHash reports.

importance of origin

Rodmore’s Ordinal Principle gives them individual identity and allows them to be tracked, moved, and fills them with meaning, but more importantly, it gives them the ability to determine their origin.

Rodermer said in his first mention of ordinals on 15 November 2022, “Provenance is important for art and is a big part of how it gets its value.”

However, the Ordinals protocol lacked a standard for on-chain provenance until a pull request (PR) was merged into its master branch on September 7, prompting comments from scribes, Twitter users and leading Ordinals advocates and social media. A standard was introduced to create parent-child relationships between. Impressive @LeonidasNFT revealed On 7th September.

One of the first and best examples of inscriptions using this new model is the mysterious and anonymous number 37,704,617, which was registered on October 31, the 14th anniversary of the release of Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper. It consists of 111 hair inscriptions, each representing the burning of genuine US notes, with one original inscription being a poem alluding to the creator of the number one cryptocurrency.

Brian Loughlan, co-founder of OrdinalsBot, Posted“The extraordinary feature of Ordinals is that data is now stored on-chain forever with the introduction of parent-child inscriptions, provenance can now also be transferred on-chain.”

“If you have an inscription, you can create ‘children’ inscriptions below it, thus making it the ‘parent’ of those inscriptions,” explained LeonidasNFT. “You do this by passing sets of parent inscription and child inscription creation transactions. This establishes a trust relationship that remains on-chain and can be seen by anyone.”

LeonidasNFT said that from now on, “collections will inscribe all their pieces as children under a single parent inscription. Then the collection creator can burn the original inscription (for example, by sending it to Satoshi Nakamato’s address), this guarantees giving that no further inscriptions could ever be added to the collection.

,let’s think big,

“What if child inscriptions could themselves have more children, thus forming a complex hierarchy?” asked LeonidasNFT.

For example, an artist might create an inscription representing themselves with child inscriptions representing their various collections, followed by child inscriptions representing pieces in the collection, he said.

He added that PR integration allows creators to set up branches of different hierarchies or rarities within the same collection, adding a new collection dimension.

According to a recently released report, growing adoption and use cases could see the market size of this asset class grow from $11.3 billion to $231 billion by 2021.

BTC Ordinals and the NFT space is worth watching as it is gaining popularity again.

Source: blocktelegraph.io