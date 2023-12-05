Paraspace Evolves as Parallel Finance, Keeps Focus on NFT Loans use bitcoin

ParaSpace, a leading non-fungible token (NFT) lending protocol, is changing significantly. The company is rebranding to Parallel Finance, signaling an expanded focus on the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Despite this change, Paraspace will continue to emphasize its NFT lending services, which is a core aspect of its operations.

In a recent discussion with Cointelegraph, Yubo Ruan, founder and CEO of ParaSpace (now Parallel Finance), shared insight into the protocol’s strategy. He explained that ParaSpace uses diverse liquidity pools, dynamic loan-to-value ratios and price-discovery partnerships to overcome the challenges of high volatility in the market, which often deters bidders for the underlying asset.

Ruan expressed confidence in the feasibility of NFT margin lending despite the recent market downturn. He believes it serves a niche but expanding group of collectors and investors who want to capitalize on their investments. Over the past year, NFT trading volumes have seen a dramatic decline from their peak in May 2022, but there are signs of stabilization, especially in blue-chip collections.

Looking ahead, Ruan envisions NFTs evolving into digital passports that provide access to various virtual and real-world utilities. He also anticipates the development of Soulbound tokens, which will act as non-transferable proof of experience, skill, and reputation.

As Parallel Finance emerges from rebranding, the protocol aims to diversify its DeFi offerings with a focus on liquid staking and parallel L2. Parallel L2 facilitates faster transactions with lower gas fees, featuring zero-knowledge proofs and Arbitrum Orbi for increased security and scalability. Additionally, the integration of liquid staking with NFT lending is being explored. This will help NFT holders earn returns on their staked assets.

In this new framework, users will receive a tradable derivative token representing their invested investment, which can be traded or used like other crypto tokens. This approach aims to solve the specific liquidity issues associated with staking, allowing users to pursue other investment opportunities without the need to put their assets at risk.

Since its founding in 2022, Paraspace has grown to a valuation of $500 million with over 340,000 users. The company reached a peak valuation of $900 million in May and merged with Parallel Finance in August, adding a new chapter to its journey in the DeFi landscape.

