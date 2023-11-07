Paranoid Bridgewater employees went into the woods to take some calls – until a rumor spread that the company was considering placing listening devices in the trees, a new book says.

Some Bridgewater Associates employees took personal calls in the woods so their employer could not overhear them, a new book says.

This stopped when a rumor claimed the company could install equipment in trees, according to “The Fund”.

Rob Copeland’s new book describes the apparent surveillance and employee paranoia at Bridgewater.

According to a new book, some employees at Ray Dalio’s investment-management firm Bridgewater Associates used to take non-work calls in the woods near their offices because they were worried their employer would overhear them.

This practice ended when rumors spread that the company was considering installing listening devices in trees, according to New York Times finance reporter Rob Copeland in “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall.” Street Legend”.

“Not only did cameras cover every inch of the property, but they were being monitored in real time,” the book alleges. It also said that James Comey, who later became head of the FBI, was in charge of Bridgewater’s security.

The book also says that employees who leave their desks return to find sticky notes on their computer monitors telling them not to set a screen saver.

The company tracked employees’ keystrokes, printouts, and photocopies; hid recording devices in light fittings; The book states that every email attachment sent is required to be individually approved by staff.

Bridgewater called the claims of keystroke and printout monitoring “false” in a statement sent to Insider.

“Each keystroke and printout was not tracked,” the statement said. “The truth is that the printouts had the name of the person who printed them written on the coversheet, as is the case in almost all office settings with shared printers.” Is.”

Bridgewater employees had a “quite justified fear of being overheard” both inside and outside the offices, leading some employees to go as far as removing the batteries from their company-issued phones when they were with family or friends, the book said. .

The book states that when they arrived at the office each day, some of the firm’s investment staff were required to hand over their personal phones, which were kept in a signal-proof locker. The book states that when employees who were allowed to keep their phones had to take personal calls during company hours, “many would run out of the office and into the surrounding woods” to avoid being overheard by the company. I used to go”.

However, this practice stopped when a rumor claimed the company was considering installing devices in trees that could intercept the calls, according to the book.

In response to Insider’s request for comment on the book’s claims regarding employee confidentiality, Bridgewater cited a letter sent by her lawyers to the book’s publisher, St. Martin’s Press, in which she called the claims “false.”

“While it is true that Bridgewater’s office had open cubicles so that people could seek privacy outside, he did not do so due to fear of surveillance,” the company said.

It said the company “did not investigate installing equipment in trees.”

Bridgewater further said, the book’s reporting shows “maliciousness in presenting a skewed, untrue picture of an oppressive place to work”.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Dalio questioned the book’s accuracy, saying, “It should be taken as it is, one of those sensationalist and inaccurate tabloid books written to sell books to people who love gossip. Is.”

