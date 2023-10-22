Paramount’s Shari Redstone is open for business, but business may not be open for her

Paramount Global’s controlling shareholder Shari Redstone is open to a transformative deal, sources say, but she hasn’t yet nailed down the right deal.

Big media companies need to be strong, but market conditions make this difficult.

Shari Redstone, president of National Amusements and controlling shareholder of Paramount Global, walks into the morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 12, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Shari Redstone may have missed the window.

Paramount Global’s controlling shareholders are open to a merger or selling the company at the right price, according to people familiar with their thinking. And he’s been ready for it for years, said the people, who asked not to speak publicly because the discussions have been private.

Spokespeople for Redstone and Paramount Global declined to comment.

The problem has been finding the right deal for shareholders. Market conditions have made transformational transactions difficult at best and unlikely at worst.

“The market is demanding reshaping and consolidation of media company portfolios,” said John Miller, chief executive of Integrated Media and a senior advisor at venture firm Advanc Capital, which Redstone co-founded. “But the deck is now stacked against large-scale transactions because of immediate concerns both in terms of ad sales, subscription video numbers and cost of debt. No one wants to transact at the current market valuations given to these companies.”

Paramount is a paragon of the global media industry consolidation puzzle. The company includes Paramount Pictures, the CBS broadcast network, 28 owned-and-operated local CBS stations, the streaming service Paramount+, the free ad-supported Pluto TV, “Star Trek,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central. , condition and showtime. It also owns the physical Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.

From an overall perspective, the company is in a strong position. Many of Paramount Global’s assets would fit well within larger media companies.

“Paramount has tremendous assets in their content library and they have some very powerful sports rights in the form of NFL contracts, Champions League soccer and March Madness,” Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris told CNBC last week.

“But, they’re still losing money on their streaming service,” Morris said. “They need to pull these things together, right-size the content, supercharge that topline through pricing and penetration, and then we can see investors getting excited about the idea again “

Pay-TV cord-cutting, sharply declining revenues, persistent streaming losses and rising interest rates have hit Redstone hard. The company’s market capitalization has fallen to $7.7 billion, the company’s lowest valuation since Redstone’s merger with CBS and Viacom in 2019. At the time, that transaction gave the combined company a market valuation of approximately $30 billion.

It is unclear whether continuing on this path will help change investor sentiment. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, one of Paramount Global’s largest shareholders, told CNBC in April that streaming is “really not a very good business.” He also said that shareholders of entertainment companies “haven’t really done that well over time.”

Paramount Global’s direct-to-consumer businesses lost $424 million in the second quarter and $511 million in the first quarter. The company reports third-quarter earnings on November 2.

CEO Bob Bakish said that 2023 will be the biggest loss-making year for streaming. Paramount Global cut its dividend to 5 cents per share from 24 cents per share, “to further enhance our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders as we move toward streaming profitability,” Bakish said. Said in May.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall suggested earlier this year that Bakish should spin off the company’s streaming business entirely, despite the fact that Paramount+ has amassed more than 60 million subscribers.

“We believe Paramount Global is too valuable as a content arms dealer or as a break-up story for sale,” Cahall wrote in a note to clients in May. “Excellent content, misleading tactics.”

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish speaks with CNBC’s David Faber on September 6, 2023.

Paramount Global executives expect a big technology company like Apple, Amazon or Alphabet will view the collection of assets as a way to boost their content aspirations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paramount+’s 61 million subscribers could help supersize an existing streaming service like Apple TV+ or Amazon’s Prime Video, or give Alphabet’s YouTube a bigger foothold in subscription streaming beyond the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV. Can help in setting.

While Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan is specifically focused on limiting the power of Big Tech companies, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet may actually be better buyers than legacy media companies from a regulatory standpoint. Unlike Comcast (NBC), Fox or Disney (ABC), they do not have a broadcast TV network. It is highly unlikely that US regulators would allow one company to own two broadcast networks. A CBS divestiture is possible, but it is so tied to Paramount+ that it would be messy to separate the network from the streaming service.

“We believe Paramount is too small to win the global streaming war, but it is ripe for acquisition by a larger streaming competitor thanks to its deep library of film and TV content, as well as its sports rights and news properties.” Of adequate size.” Needham & Co. analyst Laura Martin wrote in a research note to clients Oct. 9.

An acquisition of Paramount Global would be a relative downturn for a Big Tech company. As of Friday, Paramount Global’s market value was less than $8 billion. It also has long-term debt of about $16 billion.

Yet, despite huge balance sheets and trillion-dollar valuations, there is no evidence that technology companies want to own declining legacy media assets like cable and broadcast networks. Netflix has built its business specifically on the premise that these properties will eventually go away. Paramount’s lot and studio may be attractive for content creation and library programming, but it would leave Redstone with a less desirable basket of legacy media assets.

It’s possible that Redstone could break up the company and sell the old media assets to a private equity firm that could sell them in exchange for cash. But Paramount Global’s low market valuation relative to its debt makes a leveraged buyout less attractive to a potential private equity firm.

Additionally, rising interest rates have generally slowed take-private deals across all industries, as the cost of paying loan interest has increased. Globally, buyout fund deal volume in the first half of 2023 is down 58% from the same period a year ago, according to the Bain & Company study.

If a full sale to Big Tech and a partial sale to private equity won’t happen, the other option for Redstone is to merge or sell to another legacy media company. Warner Bros. Discovery may merge with Paramount Global, although bringing together Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures could hold up approval of the deal with US regulators.

Beyond regulatory issues, recent history shows that big media mergers have not worked out well for shareholders. Billions of dollars in shareholder value have been lost in recent media mergers, including WarnerMedia and Discovery, Disney and most of Fox, Comcast/NBCUniversal and Sky, Viacom and CBS, and Scripps and Discovery.

If regulators allow larger media combinations, merger partners such as Warner Bros. Discovery may also choose to sell to or merge with a separate company such as Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Redstone has recently worked on the sidelines, divesting some assets, such as book publisher Simon & Schuster, and engaging in talks to sell a majority stake in cable network BET.

But Paramount Global shelved the idea of ​​selling a stake in BET in August after determining that the sale offers were too low for the value of keeping the network in its cable network portfolio. With the company’s total market valuation below $8 billion, it is difficult to convince buyers to pay big prices for parts. A change in broader investment sentiment that pushes company valuations higher could help Redstone and other Paramount Global executives become more comfortable with asset divestitures.

If Redstone doesn’t get a deal to her liking, she could also sell to National Amusements, the holding company founded by her father Sumner Redstone, which owns the majority of the company’s voting shares. National Amusements owns 77.3% of Paramount Global’s Class A (voting) common stock and 5.2% of Class B common stock, amounting to approximately 10% of the company’s total equity.

Reiterating its confidence in the underlying value of Paramount Global, Redstone raised a $125 million strategic investment from merchant banks BDT and MSD Partners earlier this year to repay the debt.

“Paramount has the best assets in the media industry, with an incredible content library and IP that spans all genres and demographics as well as the No. 1 broadcast network, the leading free ad-supported streaming television service and the fastest-growing pay streaming platform in the US,” Redstone said in a statement in May. “NAI has strong confidence in Paramount’s strategy and execution, and we are committed to supporting Paramount as it takes the necessary steps to further its success and capitalize on strategic opportunities in our industry.”

Selling National Entertainment will not change the long-term future of Paramount Global. But it’s a way out for Redstone if it can’t find a deal that’s beneficial to shareholders.

Paramount Global is not actively working with any investment banks on a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is willing to wait for changes in market conditions or regulatory authorities before being more aggressive on a transformational deal, the people said.

Still, Redstone’s plight accurately summarizes the current problems of legacy media. The industry is hoping for a change in market sentiment, while executives are privately complaining that there is nothing they can do about it in the near future.

