Paramount+’s Marco Nobili: Non-traditional agreements like Formula 1 deal are key to driving business in Asia Pacific – ATF

Paramount+’s plans for growth in Asia-Pacific are taking shape.

According to executive vice president and international general manager Marco Nobili, replicating the global Formula 1 promotional deal the streamer made with Formula 1 will be a key pillar of the strategy in the region.

He appeared on the Asia TV Forum & Market stage today via video link to discuss how premium tier offerings and unusual agreements such as the Formula 1 agreement will drive business forward locally.

Having launched in Korea and Japan early in recent months, Paramount+ is competing with local players in APAC and international rivals like Prime Video and Netflix. Nobili said striking non-traditional deals will increase its market penetration.

“We’re bringing entertainment to people who want to be entertained,” he said, referring to the Formula 1 partnership, which has seen shows like Paramount+ Special Ops: Lioness Advertised during races around the world. “People are already there for entertainment and we’re bringing our brand and service to them.”

As such, his team is looking for ways to replicate similar partnerships in APAC.

In Australia and New Zealand, an airline partnership with Australian national carrier Qantas has increased viewership of Paramount+ content while also developing local original content, said Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer, Paramount ANZ.

Pointing out the importance of legacy shows and brands, McGarvey has overseen the production of localized titles. NCIS: Sydneya new season of The Amazing Race Australia and the upcoming season of Top Gear: AustraliaWhich will be launched in 2024.

“In Australia, people are willing to pay for content,” she said. “Australian customers have what we call ‘champagne taste’. Due to the nature of the ecosystem, they like premium content and it looks premium and high-budget. We’re able to offer that to them and the great thing about creating high-end content is that it’s a little more evergreen. “It can last and it can work in other countries too.”

Looking to 2024, Nobili was excited about the growth of Paramount+ globally. “Top-line revenue is definitely one of the KPIs I keep a heavy focus on because revenue really gives you an idea of ​​subscription growth as well as revenue per user,” he said.

“We definitely want to continue to think about how we monetize our customer base. As we measure it, growing revenue per user is a key component, so we recently launched a premium tier in some of these markets,” Nobili said, referring to Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. “That premium tier is generating higher revenue per user by providing customers with more features and better capabilities.”

However, Nobili is quick to point out that each market will require a different approach, especially in a highly fragmented market like APAC. “Some markets focus more on subscription volume,” he said, “so you really want to leverage the volume to get a certain amount of customer base that you need to achieve the scale to become relevant and profitable in those markets.” Allows.” “In some other markets, you can demand a higher amount for content so you don’t need to penetrate deeply into the market to monetize.”

Source: www.bing.com