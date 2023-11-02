Paramount stock surges after strong earnings report, joins blockbuster day

The Paramount logo is displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2023.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | getty images

Shares of Paramount Global jumped in extended trading Thursday after it reported strong revenue and subscription trends in its third-quarter earnings report.

The move follows an already strong day for the media giant. The stock closed more than 10% higher during the regular trading session on Thursday.

Paramount — home to brands like CBS, Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon and its namesake movie studio — reported a 38% increase in revenue year-over-year. In the third quarter, streaming service Paramount+ saw a net increase of 2.7 million for a total subscriber count of 63 million. The company narrowed losses in its streaming segment to $238 million from $343 million a year earlier.

How Paramount performed in the third quarter compared to Wall Street estimates:

earnings per share: LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, expects 30 cents per share versus 10 cents expected.

LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, expects 30 cents per share versus 10 cents expected. Income: $7.13 billion vs. $7.099 billion, expected, according to LSEG

For the period ended Sept. 30, Paramount reported profit of $295 million, or 43 cents a share, up from $231 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings per share in the period were 30 cents.

“We continue to execute on our strategy and prioritize prudent investment in streaming while maximizing the earnings of our traditional business,” CEO Bob Bakish said in the release. “Looking ahead, we are on track to achieve significant growth in the company’s net income in 2024.”

Paramount and other media closed higher Thursday as streaming device maker Roku surged 30% after its stellar earnings report.

The company said theatrical revenues increased 63% year-over-year, citing films such as “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Paramount also expects its full-year streaming loss in 2023 to be smaller than last year. Total revenue in the segment increased 38% from a year ago to $1.69 billion.

However, the TV advertising market posed a challenge for the company, with advertising revenue declining 14% year-over-year. The company cited “continued softness in the global advertising market and less political advertising.”

“While we remain focused on executing our strategy of creating world-class content with mass popular appeal, delivering it across all platforms and monetizing it across multiple revenue streams, it will be important for us to remain agile and adaptive.” There has never been a more important time as the industry continues to move forward and evolve,” Bakish said on the company’s earnings call.

Licensing and other revenues also declined 7%, with the company citing the effects of labor strikes.

Although the company was hit by increased expenses during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, company executives said on the earnings call that they were confident in the strength of Paramount’s content.

On Monday, Paramount completed a deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion.

Source: www.cnbc.com