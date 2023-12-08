Paramount stock rises more than 14% after new report raises breakup possibilities

Paramount Global (PARA) stock rose 14% on Friday after Deadline reported late Thursday that private investment firm Redbird Capital, along with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, are planning to acquire the voting shares of National Amusements and the media group. Was trying to take control of.

Shari Redstone currently serves as non-executive chairwoman of Paramount Global and chairman of her family’s holding company, National Amusements (NAI), which controls the company through its Class A shares.

Acquiring National Amusements’ shares could allow Redbird and Skydance to take control of the company while avoiding a full purchase. The group can then sell its undesirable assets or find a strategic partner.

Both Paramount and National Amusements declined to comment on the report. Redbird Capital and Skydance Media did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance’s request.

According to Deadline, Redbird and Skydance may have an interest in Paramount Pictures and some of the company’s other intellectual property.

National Amusements, which owns about 10% of Paramount’s equity capital value, holds 77% of the voting shares—worth about $1 billion, though that doesn’t account for a “meaningful control premium,” according to Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall. wrote a note to customers on Friday.

Paramount has long been viewed as a potential takeover target due to its smaller size compared to competitors. The company’s current market cap is about $11 billion, compared to Disney’s (DIS) $170 billion and Netflix’s (NFLX) $199 billion.

The company recently committed to divestment of non-core assets as it works to reduce debt and improve its balance sheet. Last quarter it announced the sale of Simon & Schuster to investment firm KKR, after the publishing giant’s sale to Penguin Random House failed late last year. The $1.62 billion all-cash deal was completed in October.

Showtime and BET Media Group are two properties that have recently been the subject of sale rumors.

Cahall said of the potential deal, “We have always been skeptical of NAI’s ability to transact PARA.” “We think NAI has traditionally been against a break-up (Sumner did not want that). We do not think the strategic buyer is interested in PARA as a whole, but rather just its studios (which have There are approximately $6 billion in licensing revenues).

“Successful, we think Skydance/[RedBird] He may be more willing to do what NAI won’t: keep what he wants and tear down the rest. “It could change the approach to equity,” he said.

In Cahall’s view, the Skydance/Redbird acquisition could lead to a combination of Skydance with Paramount’s existing studios and the potential sale of Pluto and linear TV assets, as well as the spinoff of streaming service Paramount+.

He said, “We think the deal’s prospects are good, as Skydance is a credible buyer, PARA has recently announced senior executive changes in control packages and Ms. Redstone is free from Wall Street’s hangover of media negativity and family intrigue. Must be tired,” he said. “PARA Newco could be an attractive growth/content company following very significant asset sales.”

The analyst maintained his Underweight rating on the stock and a $12 price target.

Shari Redstone, president of national entertainment and vice president of CBS and Viacom, speaks at the WSJTECH Live conference on October 21, 2019 in Laguna Beach, California. (Mike Blake/Reuters) (Mike Blake/Reuters)

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

