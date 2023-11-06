David McNew/Getty Images

Shares of Paramount Global fell nearly 9% midway through the trading day after veteran media analyst Jessica Reiff Ehrlich issued a harsh verdict on the stock.

BofA Securities analysts downgraded the stock to “underperform” or sell, in a scathing comment to clients whose headline declared that the stock was “difficult to buy when it’s not for sale.” His move is known in financial market circles as a “double downgrade”, meaning that Ralph Ehrlich moved his rating from “Buy” to “Buy” all at once, bypassing “Market Perform” (Neutral). Down two notches to “underperform”.

Elaborating on the title of his note, Ehrlich explained that his previous optimism about the stock “was based on Paramount’s underlying asset value in the potential sale of several different assets (for example, Showtime and BET).” Despite credible bids being received for , it does not appear that any significant asset sale is on the horizon.

The news follows Paramount’s upbeat earnings report last week, which boosted its shares due to the company’s revelation that it was facing peak streaming losses in 2022. The stock was at $12.57, above its 52-week low of $10.51 set last month. Losses in the streaming division narrowed during the third quarter and the company added 2.7 million Paramount+ subscribers, although the company remains challenged by advertising and changes in linear TV viewing.

In its presentation to investors, the company highlighted an M&A deal that closed Sept. 30 to the end of last quarter: the sale of book publisher Simon & Schuster to investment firm KKR for $1.62 billion. It has also talked about a possible sale of a stake in BET and preschool brand Noggin in recent months, but none of the talks led to a deal. It also made a bid for Showtime but deemed it insufficient.

Ehrlich’s revised 12-month price target for Paramount shares is $9. Although this is significantly lower than his prior outlook of $32, Ehrlich said it represents a “modest premium” to the current share prices of media peer Warner Bros. Discovery shares, although it remains below Disney’s level.

“Given the secular challenges in the traditional media ecosystem, we were surprised to see Paramount turn away from these potential buyers for various assets,” Ehrlich wrote. “While we believe management should strive to extract maximum value, Paramount shares are down more than 40% since May 1. Our concern is that the longer it takes to execute a potential asset sale, the less value They may ultimately get it. This, combined with the challenging macro backdrop, persistent secular headwinds, continued negative free cash flow into 2024 and Paramount’s elevated leverage levels (about 5x our 2024 estimate) create an unfavorable medium-term outlook. Does.

Selling assets, he said, is “the most obvious way for management to increase shareholder value.”

His note left unaddressed the bigger M&A question that has haunted the company for years, which is whether it can continue as it is structured or whether a merger is inevitable. The complicating factor in Paramount’s case is its ownership structure. Non-executive chairwoman Shari Redstone runs National Amusements, which controls shares of Paramount.

Source: deadline.com