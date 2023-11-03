Paramount says there will be ‘continued opportunities’ to raise streaming prices

Paramount (PARA) said streaming subscribers will see even bigger price increases going forward – a trend that is sweeping across the media industry.

“We see a very attractive pricing opportunity in the long term, which means this won’t be the last pricing increase we’ll make,” CFO Naveen Chopra said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday.

“We think there is continued opportunity for pricing to play a role in driving both revenues and earnings in our streaming business,” he said.

In June, Paramount launched its ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime streaming offering at $11.99 per month – $2 more than the previous price for a Paramount+ subscription. It also raised the prices of its ad-supported tier from $1 to $5.99.

Paramount+ added 2.7 million subscribers in the third quarter, beating expectations for growth of 1.8 million. Overall, Paramount+ has reached more than 63 million subscribers.

Subscription revenue also increased 46% in the quarter to $1.3 billion, driven by subscriber growth and increased pricing for Paramount+, as well as revenue from pay-per-view events. Direct-to-consumer revenues totaled $1.69 billion in the quarter, compared with the expected $1.64 billion.

“Paramount+ is still positioned at a very attractive price point, and that’s true of both our ad-supported tier and our ad-free tier,” Chopra said.

“Compared to competitors, Paramount+ is still positioned at a very attractive price point,” the executive said, adding that the price increase in June “actually went better than we expected” due to the impact it had on churn, or consumers. canceled the service, resulting in less income. than expected.

“The price increases are actually more favorable to earnings than our original estimate, which gives us some confidence,” he said, noting the streamer’s value proposition with sports, movies, franchises and children’s content as its core. Doubling down on the pipeline’s cornerstone.

the story continues

“The data we’ve seen from our first price increase suggests that the value proposition and stickiness of the content gives us additional room for price increases over time,” he said.

Paramount reported a direct-to-consumer (DTC) loss of $238 million, less than analysts’ expectations of $438 million and the $343 million loss seen in the year-ago period.

The company now estimates that full-year direct-to-consumer losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022, with projected fourth-quarter DTC losses to be similar to the year-ago period.

The Paramount+ logo is seen inside the convention center during San Diego Comic-Con International on July 22, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP) (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images) (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

Streaming prices have soared across the board as profitability continues to topple for media companies and even tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Last week, Apple became the latest platform to raise prices after announcing the monthly cost of streaming service Apple TV+ would rise by $3 to $9.99 for new subscribers. Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS) and Hulu also raised streaming prices last month.

Furthermore, the cost of these services now rivals the dreaded cable TV bundles of years past—the very thing streaming aimed to undo.

Consumers are canceling more of their plans to deal with rising costs. According to a new report from Antenna, US customers are canceling streaming services at record rates, with 6% of total customers canceling plans in September – the highest rate ever recorded.

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com