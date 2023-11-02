Paramount+ hits 63 million subscribers as parent company cuts streaming losses and offset TV weakness to top Q3 forecasts

Paramount Global beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates in the third quarter, thanks to streaming flagship Paramount+, which added 2.7 million subscribers to reach 63 million globally.

Revenue totaled $7.13 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period, while adjusted earnings per share were up 21% to 36 cents. Analysts’ consensus called for earnings of 11 cents and revenue of $7.12 billion.

Streaming was a standout in the results, with revenue in the division increasing 38% compared to last year. Subscription revenue increased 46% to $1.3 billion, driven by subscriber growth and P+ price increases as well as revenue from pay-per-view events.

Paramount said it now expects its full-year DTC loss in 2023 to be smaller than in 2022, with the fourth-quarter direct-to-consumer loss similar to last year’s fourth quarter. Third-quarter operating loss in streaming fell to $238 million from a loss of $343 million.

Investors largely applauded the upbeat report, despite the fact that aspects of it reflect a traditional company that is still working toward a profitable digital future. Paramount shares, which rose more than 10% in Thursday’s regular session, jumped another 10% in after-hours trading.

Advertising revenue in the streaming unit increased 18%, while viewing hours on Paramount+ and Pluto TV increased 46%.

Meanwhile, revenue fell 8% at the TV media division due to weakness in advertising, which fell 14%.

Affiliate and subscription revenue was “largely stable,” the company said. Lower affiliate revenue was offset by revenue from pay-per-view events. In the earnings release, Paramount said advertising revenue was affected by the lack of political ads (as has been the case for other media companies this cycle) but more ominously called it “continued softness.”

Filmed Entertainment reported a 14% increase in revenue to $891 million. The company said licensing and “other” revenue declined 7%, reflecting a tough comparison with Top Gun: Maverick and lower revenue from studio rentals and production services due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Labor unrest also hurt the bottom line, as Paramount reported an operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $49 million compared to positive OIBDA of $41 million in the 2022 period. The earnings release said the change in the red was due to “the timing and mix of theatrical releases each year, as well as incremental costs incurred during production shutdowns and lower revenues from studio rentals and production services.”

