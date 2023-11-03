Paramount cuts streaming loss to $238 million as subscribers grow by 63 million

Amid its quest to slim its asset portfolio to enhance its core entertainment ambitions, Paramount Global hit 63 million global streaming subscribers in the latest quarter (up from 61 million by the end of June) and in its direct-to Continued to reduce losses. -Consumer shares up $238 million, potentially an encouraging sign for Wall Street.

Home of Paramount Studios, CBS, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Nickelodeon, the Bob Bakish-led conglomerate is grappling with the perception that it’s competing in streaming with giants like Netflix (247 million subscribers) or Disney+ at scale. It’s too small to do. (105 million cores all).

Overall, Paramount reported $621 million in operating income profit for the third quarter, up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier. The company also disclosed “strike-related idle costs of approximately $60 million” in its latest quarter amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CFO Naveen Chopra said. “These are incremental expenses incurred to maintain production capabilities while the strike continues.”

Its flagship streaming service Paramount+ is powered by the Taylor Sheridan-universe show 1883 And Special Ops: Lionessnfl games, star trek spinoff and this is new frasier Updated, but the direct-to-consumer division lost $424 million and $511 million in the last two quarters. In an effort to cut costs, the company has discontinued its standalone Showtime app, raised prices and integrated shows from premium cable brands such as yellow jacket And billions On Paramount+.

“We continue to execute on our strategy and prioritize prudent investment in streaming while maximizing earnings from our traditional business,” Bakish said Thursday. He highlighted that he expects streaming losses this year “to be lower than in 2022 – which means streaming investment will peak earlier.” Plan.”

Ahead of releasing its earnings report, the company revealed the timeline of the final episode of its biggest show, Sheridan yellowstone, which will bow on Paramount Network in November next year. (The series, which streams on rival platform Peacock due to an initial deal that the leadership will likely close, is also getting two more spinoffs, titled 2024 And 1924,

Meanwhile, Paramount’s sale of Simon & Schuster (for $1.62 billion, to private equity firm KKR, which closed on October 30) as well as real estate assets such as CBS’s New York BlackRock headquarters (sold for $760 million) and the CBS studios Was sold. Citi (went for $1.85 billion) has fueled speculation in some corners that it is a takeover target. Another property whose future Paramount was debating: BET Media, which includes BET Channel, streamer BET+ as well as VH1 and BET Studios. In August, after listening to bids for several months, the company removed the “for sale” signal for a majority stake in the unit.

During its latest quarter, its Filmation Entertainment Theatrical Studios unit also suffered a loss of $49 million, compared with a profit of $5 million in the second quarter. Paramount cited “incremental costs incurred during the production shutdown and lower revenues from studio rentals and production services” for the loss. Bakish also mentioned on the earnings call that the company’s film slate has been affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Tom Cruise performed this quarter Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Moderate box office results ($567 million worldwide) Search more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($180 million) successfully reviving the franchise. Filmed entertainment division revenue increased to $891 million, up from $831 million in the previous quarter Transformers: Rise of the Beast The theatrical grossed $438 million at the box office. The studio also performed solo paw Patrol The library is “serving as the top engagement driver on Paramount+,” without citing figures.

At its linear TV media segment, which is home to the company’s collection of broadcast and cable networks, advertising sales fell 14 percent in the quarter, following a 10 percent decline in the previous quarter. Less political advertising was cited as the reason for the decline in TV networks. Additionally, amid the double strike, licensing and other revenues declined 12 percent, “due to lower revenues from original content produced for third parties,” the company said.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed its new host, Taylor Tomlinson, and creative team for its next late-night show. after midnight, Meanwhile, in the marquee anchor chair of Comedy Central The Daily Show has yet to be filled while the series has relied on guest hosts since Trevor Noah’s final show in December last year.

