Paramount has completed the $1.62 billion sale of book publisher Simon & Schuster to investment firm KKR, nearly a year after a rich sale to Penguin Random House stalled due to regulatory issues.

The all-cash transaction, announced last August, makes Simon & Schuster a stand-alone private company and the only independent major trade publisher. Last year, a judge in an antitrust case ruled against a pending $2.2 billion acquisition by a direct competitor, citing monopoly concerns and the negative potential impact on subscribers and other publishers. The deal was officially canceled last November, with Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House paying Paramount a $200 million breakup fee.

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp will continue to lead the company, which was founded in 1924.

Paramount, like its larger media rivals, is grappling with a challenging operating environment in linear TV and motion pictures as it also struggles to reach profitability in the hyper-competitive streaming market. After re-branding itself following the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS, Paramount has recently been looking for opportunities to streamline costs and reduce debt. The company held talks with potential buyers of a stake in BET before ultimately putting those talks on hold.

“After a highly competitive process, this is a perfect outcome for both Simon & Schuster and Paramount,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a press release. “Simon & Schuster is well-positioned for future growth, and the transaction itself represents significant value capture for Paramount and meaningfully advances our de-leveraging plan. It has been an honor to have Simon & Schuster as part of our Paramount family for nearly 50 years, and we wish John and the entire team continued success as they begin their new chapter with KKR.

Karp called the closing of the deal “an exciting moment for us – an opportunity to return to our roots as a standalone company and forge a new path for all of us together.” KKR’s resources will help the publisher become “an even stronger company and a more dynamic force in our industry,” he said.

“The company is in a strong position to take advantage of the opportunity ahead, and we look forward to building on Simon & Schuster’s reputation for delivering engaging and compelling books to readers around the world,” said Ted Oberweger, partner at KKR. Said, who leads it. Gaming, entertainment, media and sports sectors within the firm’s US private equity business.

