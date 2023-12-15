Paralyzed entrepreneur who launches app for disabled community wins award

A paralyzed entrepreneur who created one of the UK’s most popular apps for the disabled community after an embarrassing incident in a Spanish restaurant has won a prestigious business award.

Simon Sansom, 41, of Leicester, was left paralyzed from the waist down after a chiropractic session went wrong, resulting in three of his vertebrae being crushed.

Hanan Tantush (second from right) also won an award for her business which makes adaptive clothing for the disability community

But an evening out to celebrate his progress in rehabilitation turned into disaster when it became clear that the first floor toilets were not accessible to wheelchair users.

As a result, he couldn’t get to the toilet in time – and the experience inspired him to set up a Facebook group rating places in Leicester for accessibility.

The page grew quickly – with 1,000 people joining in the first few weeks – and now has more than 110,000 members.

Simon then created the Snowball app, which allows the disabled community to review and log accessibility credentials for facilities such as shops, restaurants and hotels.

After receiving 40,000 submissions across the country in its first year, it has been crowned the winner at the Santendra X Awards, a transformative accolade for early-stage start-up businesses.

Since launching, Simon has also been able to gain the support of Paralympians Hannah Cockcroft OBE and Aaron Phipps MBE to help raise awareness of the platform.

He said: “After the accident, I thought ‘there’s got to be a better way to avoid this’, there must be other people like me getting in trouble in places across the city.

“It’s important for me to recognize that my disability does not reflect anyone else’s disability – we are all very unique in this regard.

“That’s why the support of the communities and networks I’ve built have been invaluable to feed into the app to ensure it’s accessible to everyone who needs it.”

Winning the top prize at the Santander Does.

He is also exploring the possibility of taking the day-to-day operations of the app in-house, as it is currently outsourced.

But in the future, Simon sees a huge opportunity to work closely with some of the country’s largest retailers.

He explained: “The app is generating huge amounts of data, which means we can see patterns and trends developing.

“We know from this that 66% of submissions to a major high-street retailer say these stores are not very accessible.

“Having this insight will help us reach out to these businesses and work with them to optimize their sites to ensure they are as inclusive as possible.”

Another winner at the Santander

The business idea came when his grandfather had undergone surgery which resulted in his clothes becoming uncomfortable and irritating.

As an aspiring fashion designer and a talented seamstress, Hanan knew there was a simple solution, but she was surprised that such fabrics were not readily available.

She began researching and prototyping adaptive fashion and her ideas came to life during her degree at the London College of Fashion.

During her final year, her output focused exclusively on fashionable clothing for wheelchair users, with Hanan now taking custom orders on her first collection, which was created in her Hackney studio.

She’s also set to debut the item at London Fashion Week in February.

The Centro X Awards is in its 13th year and offers innovative startups and university enterprises the opportunity to secure equity-free funding.

One of this year’s judges was musician, presenter and investor Tinie Tempah, who said: “I’ve been investing in exciting new companies for years and nothing beats the thrill of discovering the next big idea and helping to fuel it. Not there.” Need.

“Judging the Santander

“The winners are some really amazing businesses who have the chance to make a real difference to the world.

“I’ve learned that the founder and team are probably the most important factors in making a business investable, and these entrepreneurs really have the ability to entice investors and get some reasonable momentum behind their ideas.”

You can also join our new Sun Money Facebook group to share stories and tips and connect with other members of the consumer team and group.

Source: www.thesun.co.uk