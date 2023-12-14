Parallel Finance uses Chainlink CCIP to offer gas-efficient NFT lending

Parallel Finance integrates Chainlink CCIP to generate gas-efficient NFT loans using the arbitrary messaging functions of the entity. This is accomplished by transferring data received from Ethereum to Avalanche via the Chainlink NFT floor price feed. CCIP application included.

Due to the fact that CCIP is considered secure and reliable in the Web3 sector, Parallel Finance has worked on CCIP to achieve interoperability solutions. In addition, the CCIP is supported by the Risk Management Network, a separate individualist network. It continuously tracks and authenticates cross-chain activities to identify suspicious acts.

To leverage its gas-efficient NFT loans, Parallel Finance needed connectivity with an interoperability solution that was additionally secure and reliable. Chainlink CCIP has emerged as a clear leader due to its myriad benefits and capabilities. These include established forms of dependability and security, as Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network underpins CCIP’s consensus and messaging base.

CCIP facilitates unified cross-chain developer exposure through a single and developer-friendly interface, lending itself to seamless incorporation.

It includes an upgradeable framework that eliminates the need for developers to write custom code to implement on-chain components. Additionally, it is future-proof due to the fact that it was designed to support continuous updates.

Chainlink is the accepted benchmark for decentralized computing solutions that support the authentic web. Chainlink has helped facilitate over $9 trillion in transaction value by allowing financial institutions, startups, and developers to interact with real-time data.

Off-chain computation and secure cross-chain interoperability are also available across all blockchains. Chainlink contributes to the development of certified applications as well as high-end markets such as banking, DeFi global trading, gaming and many other areas.

Parallel Finance is an Ethereum L2 and DeFi super app with the entire stack. By consolidating lending, staking, trading, and additional functionalities on a single platform, Parallel DeFi strives to enhance the user experience. The company aims to provide DeFi to one billion individuals.

Source: www.namecoinnews.com

Source: biz.crast.net