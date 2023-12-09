Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)'s upcoming dividend will be higher than last year

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s dividend will rise to £0.264 on March 8, up from the payment for the same period last year. This puts the dividend yield on par with the industry average of 6.7%.

See our latest analysis for Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Payments has solid income coverage

We’re not too impressed with dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Paragon Banking Group’s dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being kept towards growing the business.

Looking ahead, earnings per share are projected to grow 44.1% next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could reach 41% by next year, which we think could be quite sustainable going forward.

historical-dividend

dividend volatility

Although the company has a long history of its dividend, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment at that time was £0.069, while the most recent full-year payment was £0.374. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% per year over that time. The dividend has grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we’re not certain this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividends likely to increase

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check whether earnings are growing and whether this could lead to stronger dividends in the future. Paragon Banking Group has seen EPS grow at 5.1% per year over the last five years. Since earnings per share are growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is well positioned to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and having it increased is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company doesn’t have a good dividend track record. The dividend looks OK, but there have been some issues in the past, so we’ll be a little cautious.

Market movements confirm how much a consistent dividend policy compares to a more unpredictable one. Still, investors need to consider many other factors besides dividend payments when analyzing a company. For example, we chose 2 warning signs for Paragon Banking Group Which investors should keep in mind. Is Paragon Banking Group not the opportunity you were looking for? Why weren’t we investigated? Selecting Top Dividend Stocks.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source