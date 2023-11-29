Parag Khanna says it's time to move from climate mitigation to adaptation

If you can’t beat it, own it. This is a key takeaway from the recently concluded Fortune Global Forum in the United Arab Emirates, where participants discussed climate and technology ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting in Dubai later this week.

In several panels, executives pointed to the fundamental ways their companies are adapting to the new era aiming for net zero carbon emissions, as well as new business models based on AI and other disruptive technologies. Excerpts:

Digitalization and decarbonization go hand in hand. Our strategy is decarbonized growth. “We have a 2030 target and a clear path to achieve it.”

– Moussa Al-Musa, President, Middle East and Turkey for Dow.

“There is no compromise. I wouldn’t have said this five years ago. But the way we see governments acting, the way we see consumers behaving: it makes us optimistic.

– Walid Sheta, President of Schneider Electric, Middle East and Africa.

“The combination between digital adoption and sustainability is unique in building competitive advantage.”

– Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens Middle East.

While structural changes may not be underway very small If these changes continue, they will probably Its very late To prevent global warming and increase in extreme weather events, participants said.

For example, this morning, investor Ray Dalio described climate change as one of five mega-trends shaping the future of the global economy, including the rise and fall of its dominant empires.

“Droughts, floods and pandemics: climate is a major force,” he told Alan Murray in a wide-ranging interview. “Whatever is done or not done, it is going to be very costly.”

Faced with this costly reality, author and entrepreneur Parag Khanna suggests that now is the time for business and government to focus more on climate adaptation than just climate mitigation.

“It’s not going to start raining in Mali tomorrow because you’ll be driving more Teslas in France today,” Khanna told me. “So focusing only on achieving net zero and ignoring the plight of the billions of people who are already suffering from climate stress today is immoral in many ways.”

The solution, he suggested, is to “balance” climate mitigation and adaptation. Today, he said, 95% of efforts go to mitigation. This ratio should lean more towards adaptation, including as people and businesses make investment decisions about their lives and livelihoods in the US or Europe.

Remember, he said in a presentation, “The climate is not going to be favorable to us.” We have to adapt to it.”

More news below.

peter vanham

[email protected]

@petervanham

news headlines

RIP Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, the famous investor who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway, died yesterday at the age of 99. Munger was reported to be worth $2.6 billion at the time of his death, and he left most of his wealth to benefactors such as Planned Parenthood and Stanford University. Munger is credited with shaping Buffett’s investment philosophy; He encouraged his business partners to support fundamentally strong businesses rather than seek bargains. Luck

promoting black employees

US companies have lost momentum in promoting Black employees after making progress following the 2020 racial reckoning. Firms have made some progress at the highest levels — there are now eight Black Fortune 500 CEOs — but the rate at which they are promoting Black employees to their first managerial positions is back to 2019 levels. wall street journal

Chinese cars in Mexico

Chinese carmakers have broken into the Mexican market. The North American country was the No. 1 importer of Chinese cars last year and is behind only Russia this year. Chinese brands, which had essentially no presence in Mexico until 2016, accounted for 20% of total Mexico car sales during October 2023. bloomberg

around the watercooler

Ed Yardeni says China’s aging population could make it ‘the world’s largest nursing home’ – and the resulting economic downturn could help the US, By Will Daniels

AI could be a game changer for neurodivergent employees, according to Chris Stokell-Walker

‘Higher for a longer time’ is hitting mortgage rates – Moody’s Mark Zandi says they’ll stay around 6% for a longer period By Elena Botros.

Sydney Lakes bank executive says house prices are likely to fall next year, but don’t expect it to solve the affordability crisis

It’s the most expensive season of the year – but half of Americans are gearing up to save the safety net – Chloe Berger

By Chris Morris Used EV prices have fallen by a third in a year as demand slumps

This edition of CEO Daily was curated by Claire Zillmann.

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights. Luck CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox for free.

Source: fortune.com