Paradigm says Blast launch has 'pushed boundaries' in messaging and execution

Following the controversial early access launch of the new Ethereum Layer 2 network BLAST, Paradigm, which led BLAST’s seed round with Standard Crypto, has spoken out against the project’s strategy.

Dan Robinson, head of research at Paradigm, said in a post on A bad example for. “We also think that too much marketing cheapens the work of a serious team,” Robinson said.

Paradigm has contacted the Blast team with its concerns, but “there are still several points of disagreement,” Robinson said, adding, “We do not support these types of tactics and take our responsibility in the ecosystem seriously.” “

However, Robinson also praised Blast founder Tyshaun Roquere, also known as PacMan, who defended the network from critics this week. While working with Roquere and his co-founders on Blend, “I got to see their extraordinary technical talent firsthand,” Robinson said. “We still think they are a world-class builder that can deliver L2 that brings value to the ecosystem.”

Roquere, who founded NFT marketplace Blur, has said that Paradigm asked him to make changes to the protocol after launch, and that changes were under consideration, but ultimately the final decision would be made by the BLAST team.

Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co