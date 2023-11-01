PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) gets a big customer

Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management company, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered 3% net returns, bringing the YTD net return to 30%. The company believes that despite the challenges, its portfolio is getting a little stronger with each passing day. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenhaven Road Capital highlighted stocks like PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New Hartford, New York, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) is a technology company serving the restaurant and retail industries. On October 31, 2023, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) stock closed at $29.19 per share. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) had a one-month return of -24.12%, and its shares gained 1.11% of their value over the past 52 weeks. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has a market capitalization of $801.122 million.

Greenhaven Road Capital made the following comments about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“On October 5th, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) issued a press release stating that they were recognized as a “specialized point of sale (POS) software and service provider for Burger King® traditional restaurants with Brink POS® and Marketplace order management software with Menu Link.” Was selected as.” North America.” How did this happened? What does it mean? From the outside, it is difficult to know exactly what happened, but it appears that there is a combination of factors within PAR, Burger King, and the industry that contributed to this customer win. Jeff Bezos said,[a]It takes about ten years to achieve overnight success.” PAR’s journey to reach Burger King began about nine years ago when they purchased the Brink POS system, which at the time was used in only 300 locations…” (Click here to read full text)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) was in 19 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter, up from 20 the previous quarter.

