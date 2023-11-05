PAP’s new faces call on party to embrace diversity, build inclusivity as differences threaten to divide society

SINGAPORE – Three new faces speaking at the People’s Action Party (PAP) conference on Sunday (Nov 5) called on the party to embrace diversity and be more inclusive as differences in background, experience and outlook threaten to divide society.

Highlighting these points were consultant orthopedic surgeon Hamid Razak, entrepreneur Chua Wei-shan and university lecturer Elmi Nekmat.

New faces who have spoken at previous PAP conferences have generally become potential general election candidates for the party.

In 2019, for example, of the four young faces who spoke at the conference – Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakaria, Ms Rachel Ong, Mr Alex Yeo and Mr Kawal Pal Singh – three contested the 2020 elections.

Associate Professor Elmi, of the National University of Singapore’s Department of Communications and New Media, was one of the new faces introduced to the Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) early last year. He is currently the branch chairman of PAP Sengkang Sentral.

Ms Chua, whose LinkedIn profile says she is the executive director of product design, manufacturing and sourcing company BX Creatives, is Young PAP’s organizing secretary and a member of its West Coast division.

Dr Hamid, consultant orthopedic surgeon at SingHealth, is the assistant branch secretary of PAP Jurong Spring. He was appointed the second grassroots advisor of Jurong Spring under Jurong GRC in August.

Appreciating diversity, building inclusivity: Dr. Hamid

Dr Hamid, 38, the first of the three to address more than 1,000 PAP members at the Singapore Expo on Sunday morning, said the party had proven itself to be stable and progressive, but it must continuously strengthen itself and build its future. Should invest in. ,

To this end, he suggested three points that he summarized as the “ABCs”: appreciating diversity, building inclusivity, and making collaborative decisions.

He said Singapore’s diversity is something to be proud of and deeply appreciate.

“Look around us today; We can see party workers of different, diverse backgrounds, experiences and even viewpoints. This diversity extends to the diverse experiences that each of us brings to the party,” said the father of three, who has been a member of the party since 2017.

“Recognizing and valuing these different perspectives can lead to more comprehensive policy solutions.”

He said appreciating diversity would create a sense of belonging and inclusivity, because then every party member would believe that their voice matters.

However, geopolitical instabilities can polarize and potentially threaten unity in society, making it important for party activists to build bridges and foster a safe environment for dialogue.

“These conversations may be difficult but they are important because these difficult conversations will help us become a more inclusive party and society at large,” he said.

When these two values ​​are adopted, they will lay the foundation for collaborative decision making, Dr Hamid said.

He highlighted the Alliance for Action – an industry-based coalition working with the government to find solutions to various challenges – as well as the “symbiotic relationship” between the PAP and the National Trades Union Congress as examples of successful collaborative efforts.

Adopt a ‘welcoming attitude’: Chua

In her speech, Ms Chua, who has been a party member since 2012, called on members to adopt a “welcoming attitude” towards fellow volunteers.

He told how he started volunteering in the community 20 years ago under the guidance of his father.

The 36-year-old said becoming organizing secretary of Young PAP gives her the opportunity to work with people who share the same goals.

He said that regardless of their ambitions, every Singaporean aspires to have a good work-life balance.

Citing reports that highlight the importance of businesses embracing work-life harmony when designing jobs, Ms Chua pointed out that volunteering and activism should also embody the same “spirit of flexibility”.

“I constantly remind myself and my team to have an empathetic and welcoming attitude towards fellow volunteers, especially those who are temporarily separated due to personal or professional commitments,” she said.

Bridge the gap between generations: ASSOC Professor Elmi

Associate Professor Elmi, 42, highlighted the need to bridge the potential divide between generations, especially between the elderly and the young.

He called for empathy, appreciation and support for the older generation so that they are not left behind as the world becomes more digital.

He gave an example of how he and his siblings had to repeatedly teach their 67-year-old primary school canteen operator mother how to use smartphones and important applications.

Now, she said, she does activities like online shopping and using apps largely independently.

“The issue is – the technologies are not easy to learn and use safely and effectively. Some of us, like our seniors, may find it more difficult than others,” he said.

“The anxiety, the fear of being left behind, of feeling irrelevant because of not being able to participate in this digital society is real.”

Associate Professor Elmi, a party activist since 2016, recalled a conversation she had with a private-hire driver, with whom she spoke about the idiosyncrasies of being the parent of young people.

“At the end of the trip, we agreed that our children’s experiences and their digital lives are completely different from ours. And we will push them away only when we evaluate and react to them based on our life experiences and expectations,” said the associate professor, who is a parent herself.

He suggested starting the conversation with youth by appreciating that they are a different generation, and that they have a multiplicity of viewpoints and convictions for different causes.

“Because these are the voices we need to build a truly inclusive Singapore for future generations,” said Associate Professor Elmi.

Source: www.todayonline.com