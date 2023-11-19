Papaya presents a winning challenge





Papaya is launching the “Winning Challenge” initiative, a community platform that enables participants to participate in award-winning challenge competitions. This initiative helps provide relief from stress to children and families driven from their homes in Gaza. Many families in Native Hasara, Zikim and Ofakim were evicted from their homes and are housed in hotels across the country.

Families from Gaza envelope settlements are invited to register and receive a kit from Papaya containing the materials needed to complete the challenges. Each day, Papaya sends two fun challenges to tournament participants, including an instructional video from the company. The activity is divided into different age groups to maintain an enjoyable competitive environment. “Winning Challenge” initiative (Credit: Papaya)

The host of the project is Yogev Malka, a finalist of the fourth season and winner of the fifth season of “Ninja Israel”, in which he was crowned the 20th ninja in the world and the second in Israel. He will personally distribute the awards to the children and families.

In the early days of the war, Papaya helped and volunteered, supplying dozens of kits with essential equipment to IDF fighters. In addition, company employees and managers volunteered for security forces and farmers in the south to help preserve agricultural fields and continue the activity today.

Oriel Bacher, Founder and CEO of Papaya: “During this complex period, Papaya decided to develop a special activity for Israeli families in the Gaza area and on the home front, who need solidarity today more than ever. Fortunately, Contests and games can bring relief and a smile. Three hundred participants who have already taken part in the project told about happy moments that managed to help them forget for a moment the complex reality. We hope that With future tournaments, we can help boost morale for additional citizens who need a break.”

