In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, many Indians grapple with the challenge of reducing belly fat. One promising way to ensure a low-calorie but nutritious diet is by incorporating the right fruits. Here, we explore the science-backed benefits of fruits in trimming that stubborn belly fat.

1. Fibre-rich allies: Fruits such as apples, berries and pears are rich in soluble fibre. This not only aids digestion but also helps control appetite, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit essential for fat loss. This also helps regulate blood sugar. Besides, fibres also pull out bad cholesterol from your body. Research shows that fruits like apples fight free radicals, regulate gene expression and modify signal transduction of fatty tissues.

The all in one solution comes in the form of kiwis, which are packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and fibre. In a study documented by the US National Institute of Health, 41 people with prediabetes ate two golden kiwis daily for 12 weeks. They experienced higher vitamin C levels, reduced blood pressure and a 1.2-inch (3.1-centimeter) reduction in waist circumference. More studies showed it controlled blood sugar, improved cholesterol and gut health. All of these help you sustain weight loss. Kiwis have a low glycaemic index (GI), so while they contain sugar, it is released more slowly.

2. The Citrus Solution: Citrus fruits like grapefruits and oranges are known for their low-calorie content and high vitamin C levels. Studies suggest that vitamin C may play a role in fat metabolism, making these fruits valuable in the battle against belly fat. And they keep you full for longer because they contain almost 87 per cent of water. Oranges are a rich source of fibre too that helps ease bowel movement, build gut health and promote weight loss.

3. Hydration Hero: Watermelon, with its high water content — almost 92 per cent — not only keeps you hydrated but also provides a feeling of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Staying well-hydrated is a simple yet effective strategy for weight management. Besides, the fruit is rich in antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C, lycopene, beta carotene, fibre and bioactive phytochemicals. However, it has a high glycaemic index, so portion control is necessary.

4. Papaya Power: Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, known for its digestive properties. A healthy digestive system is crucial for nutrient absorption and overall well-being. Including papaya in your fruit selection can contribute to a smoother digestive process. Most importantly, papaya seeds prevent your body from absorbing fat.

It is also important to note that consuming fruits directly is much more beneficial than juicing it out.

While specific fruits can support belly fat reduction, it’s important to remember that no single food can work magic. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and overall lifestyle choices are key components of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Consultation with healthcare professionals or nutritionists is recommended for personalized advice.