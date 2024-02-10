Panini releases new WWE NFTs – Slam Wrestling

One of the points raised by WWE in the lawsuit that resulted in the “dismissal” of trading card company Panini last year was that Panini did not create any digital WWE cards.

Well, the lawsuit was settled out of court, and with the pending new release of the 2023 Panini Donruss Elite WWE trading cards later this month or early March 2023, it seems that Panini will continue to make WWE trading cards, possibly in their The original contract for the remainder, but in addition, Panini released its first set of digital WWE trading cards with the 2023 Panini NFT WWE Donruss Elite FOTL (First of the Line) Pack.

Regardless of one’s opinion about NFTs or digital trading cards, WWE wanted, if not demanded, digital trading cards from Panini, and these packs may be of interest to some as it gives collectors an idea of ​​the upcoming Donruss Elite. Provides a first look at the trading card set that is in limbo now that WWE and Panini have resolved their differences on and off the court. The 2023 Panini NFT WWE Donruss Elite FOTL Packs are available directly from Panini’s Sports NFT Digital Trading Card Store, and these packs may not last long, as only 7,509 total packs were produced, and at the time of this writing, 4,490 left. Were.

With each $20 pack of cards, buyers receive five NFTs, including three base or base legend NFTs limited to a count of 285, one insert or autograph NFT limited to a count of 79 and one FOTL exclusive limited to 20 or less. Red is NFT.

Now, while I’m not a collector of NFTs myself, I do have quite a bit of experience with digital trading cards, and I was a big fan of Topps’ digital trading card platform SLAM. Some might even say I was addicted, which I wrote about in my essay “To Bunt or Not to Bunt”, which is available in the anthology. obsessed: Essay on Pop Culture Obsession (Nautanki Press). So, at the risk of falling off the wagon, I bought a pack of the 2023 Panini NFT WWE Donruss Elite FOTL, and here’s what I pulled.

After a brief animation as my pack loaded, my pack opened and I saw five card backs telling me what the rarity of each card was. I had three uncommon cards, one epic, and one ultra rare, which I hoped was a good sign. My first card was an uncommon Randy Orton base card, my second card was an uncommon Stacy Keebler base card, and my third card was an uncommon Batista base card. Each of them looked great, but were nothing to write home about.

My epic card was a Von Wagner New Breed autograph card, which again, looked great, and the animation was smooth, but it didn’t feel like pulling an autograph from a physical pack of cards.

Finally, for the fifth card, I pulled out the Charlotte Flair ultra rare star status insert, which had more animation than the other cards.

And that was it. Five cards, five NFTs in my Panini account. To be honest, I didn’t come up with anything that I felt compelled to save up for my collection, but luckily there is an option to trade or sell your NFTs on the public marketplace, so I’ll get into that aspect later. Will try this to see if I can recover whatever I spent on my pack.

If digital cards or NFTs appeal to you, I’m fine with that, but these weren’t as fun as I remember Topps SLAM being, so I don’t think there’s any risk of these breaking out in the near future. But I’m glad I got a peak at the upcoming new 2023 Panini Donruss Elite WWE set.

FYI, as I finished writing this, there were 4,437 packs left in the store.

Related Links

Source: slamwrestling.net