Panera founder Ron Shaich says successful entrepreneurs are opportunists, not risk takers.

In his new book, Shaich says the “brilliant entrepreneur of the popular imagination” is a myth.

A good entrepreneur, says Shaich, is a person who is able to see opportunities that others do not.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Although a German study once found that millionaires are more likely to take risks, founder and former Panera CEO Ron Schacht disagrees that leaning into risk is a winning strategy – he argues that successful entrepreneurs and Manufacturers are actually risk averse.

“The dashing entrepreneur of the popular imagination is just a myth and rarely succeeds,” Schacht writes in his new book, “Know What Matters: Lessons from a Lifetime of Transformations.”

Schacht co-founded Au Bon Pain in 1981, of which Panera Bread was later just a division. In 1998, they sold most of the business (including Au Bon Pain) except Panera to make the brand the focus of the company.

“I could see the power of Panera to become a nationally dominant brand, which is why I sold every other company,” Schaech told Insider in an interview. “You could say it was risky – but no, it was to protect the golden gem.”

In his book, Shaich writes that when he started his first business in 1980, shortly after receiving his MBA from Harvard, he asked his father for an advance on his inheritance. His inheritance totaled $250,000 – just under $900,000 in 2023 dollars adjusted for inflation.

However, he asked for it in three payments, not wanting to “blow all the money” on his first idea in case the business failed.

Using $25,000 of his own money and $75,000 of an inherited advance, Shaich started a cookie shop called The Cookie Jar, which later merged with a struggling bakery called Au Bon Pain.

Shaich uses this anecdote to point out what he calls a “misunderstood fact about successful entrepreneurs and creators.”

“We are not risk takers,” he writes. “In fact, we are risk averse.”

But this point needs contextualization, Shaich says — good entrepreneurs don’t look for risk, but rather look for opportunities that are so great that the biggest risks will be worth it. No pick them up.

“Successful entrepreneurs and creators can realize this opportunity in a way that no one else can,” says Shaich. “And it makes sense that we’ve got it. The challenge at that point is really simple – it’s protecting it at all costs. So it’s not taking risks. It’s really just a matter of spoiling that opportunity.” Risk is to be avoided. To some people it may feel like there is risk, but it is not risk at all. It is quite the opposite.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com