Panera issues new warning on charged lemonade drinks after woman’s death

Every Panera Bread restaurant is now placing warning labels on its “Charged Lemonade” following a lawsuit brought by family members of a woman who died after purchasing the caffeinated beverage.

The wrongful death lawsuit says 21-year-old Sarah Katz went into cardiac arrest just hours after purchasing the drink, which contained more caffeine than a can of Red Bull and Monster Energy combined.

A spokesperson for Panera told NBC News that following Katz’s death, disclosures about the drinks have now been added to every restaurant.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Sarah Katz this week. “While our investigation continues, out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced our existing caffeine disclosures for these beverages in our bakery-cafes, on our website and on the Panera app,” a Panera spokesperson said.

The restaurant offers three flavors of charged lemonade, and, according to its website, all of these beverages are featured next to a bold “contains caffeine” label.

New label added to Panera’s “Charged Lemonade” drinks

(Panera Bread/screengrab)

In the “About” section below the product, the website states: “Naturally flavored, plant-based, with the same amount of caffeine as our dark roast coffee. Use in moderation. Not recommended for children, those sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or breastfeeding Not recommended for pregnant women.

However, the filing states that the Charged Lemonade actually has 390 milligrams of caffeine, which is more than any dark roast coffee on the company’s menu.

“I think everyone thinks lemonade is safe. And actually, it’s not lemonade at all. “It’s an energy drink that’s lemon flavored,” Elizabeth Crawford, a partner at the Philadelphia-based law firm Cline & Spector, PC, told the outlet. “It should have adequate warnings.”

The lawyer said the family wanted to make people aware of the ingredients in “charged lemonade.”

“It’s become his most important thing, making the public aware of these dangers to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” he said.

The lawsuit says 21-year-old Sarah Katz suffered cardiac arrest just hours after purchasing the ‘Charged Lemonade’ drink, which contains more caffeine than cans of Red Bull and Monster Energy combined.

(SADS Foundation)

The complaint says Katz, who had a heart disease called Long QT Syndrome Type 1, avoided energy drinks. He died on 10 September 2022, just hours after purchasing the beverage.

The FDA told the outlet it is “gathering information” about the University of Pennsylvania junior’s death.

Source: www.independent.co.uk