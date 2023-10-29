Panera is now displaying warnings about its caffeinated lemonades in all stores after lawsuit over customer death

All Panera Bread restaurants are now displaying “enhanced” disclosures about the restaurant chain’s highly caffeinated lemonades, a spokesperson said Saturday, following a lawsuit filed by the family of a young woman who died after drinking the drink. Went.

Monday’s lawsuit, which was first obtained by NBC News, alleges that Sarah Katz, an Ivy League student suffering from heart disease, died after drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade last year.

A large Charged Lemonade contains 390 mg of caffeine — about the 400 mg daily maximum that the Food and Drug Administration says healthy adults can safely consume.

The legal complaint calls Charged Lemonade a “dangerous energy drink” and argues that Panera failed to adequately warn consumers about its ingredients, which also include guarana extract, another stimulant. The large cup contains more caffeine than a standard can of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks, plus the equivalent of about 30 teaspoons of sugar.

The caffeine content of Panera’s Charged Lemonade has always been listed in stores, Panera said. But in an exclusive statement to NBC News on Saturday, Panera said all of its stores across North America have made more detailed disclosures about the drinks over the past several days.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Sarah Katz this week. “While our investigation continues, out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced our existing caffeine disclosures for these beverages in our bakery-cafes, on our website and on the Panera app,” a Panera spokesperson said.

The new language states that while Charged Lemonade contains caffeine, it should be consumed in moderation and is not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Elizabeth Crawford, a partner at the Philadelphia-based law firm Cline & Spector, PC, who is representing Katz’s family, said Saturday that the wording does not provide context for the amount of caffeine in the drink, nor does it state that it contains Contains caffeine. additional stimulants.

“It is misleading in the sense that it is not indicating that it is an energy drink,” she said. “I’m glad we’re moving toward change, but I consider these small steps.”

The FDA told NBC News on Wednesday that it was “gathering information” about Katz’s death, which occurred in September 2022. Katz had consumed one large Charged Lemonade a few hours before his death, and had consumed at least one Charged Lemonade in the days before. Victoria Rose Conroy, Katz’s roommate and close friend.

Sara Katz. Courtesy Katz Family

“She was very cautious about what she needed to do to keep herself safe,” Conroy said earlier in a phone interview. “I guarantee that if Sarah knew how much caffeine it had, she would never touch it with a 10-foot pole.”

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, at the time of Katz’s death, Charged Lemonade was offered “along with all of Panera’s non-caffeinated and/or reduced-caffeinated beverages” at Katz’s Philadelphia location near the University of Pennsylvania campus. . Photos of menus and in-store beverage dispensers included in the legal complaint show it was advertised as “plant-based and clean”, with as much caffeine as the restaurant’s dark roast coffee.

But at 390 milligrams, the 30-fluid ounce Large Charged Lemonade has more caffeine overall than any size of the company’s dark roast coffee, the complaint says — numbers that appear to be consistent with the nutrition facts on Panera’s website. Are.

Katz was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome at age 5, a disorder of the heart’s electrical system that can cause abnormal heart rhythms as a result of exercise or stress. According to the lawsuit, she followed her doctors’ recommendations to avoid large amounts of caffeine and “never knowingly consumed energy drinks”.

The lawsuit says that about a week and a half before he died, Katz had purchased an Unlimited Sip Club membership from Panera, which allows customers to pay a fee for unlimited refills of certain beverages. Charged Lemonade is one of the beverages available through the Unlimited Sip Club.

Crawford said if Charged Lemonade is going to remain on the menu, it should be less accessible to customers. He said he thought it should be behind the counter and not be refillable.

“By being part of the Unlimited Sip Club, it is suggesting to consumers that it is safe to have more than one,” he said. “And that’s a big problem because it’s not safe to have even one, let alone more than one.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com