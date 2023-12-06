Panera faces another wrongful death lawsuit over caffeinated lemonade. cnn business

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Panera is being sued again after another customer died after consuming the chain’s caffeinated lemonade.

Dennis Brown was a 46-year-old man with a chromosomal deficiency disorder, ADHD and high blood pressure who avoided energy drinks, according to a wrongful death complaint filed this week by his mother, brother and sister. A loyal Panera customer, he began regularly ordering “charged lemonade” in late September, according to the suit.

The suit says that on October 9, Brown, who suffered from developmental delays as well as mild intellectual disability and blurred vision but lived independently, ordered a charged lemonade and supposedly That he had filled his cup twice in the course of about an hour and a half. , While returning home he suffered a heart attack and was declared dead at the scene When found unresponsive.

The complaint is similar to another wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year by the parents of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old woman who died in September 2022 after drinking lemonade from Panera. According to that lawsuit, Katz was diagnosed with a heart condition called Long QT Syndrome when she was five years old, and controlled the symptoms by taking medication and limiting caffeine.

In a statement on the latest lawsuit, Panera said it “expresses our deepest sympathies to Mr. Brown’s family,” adding that “based on our investigation, we believe that his unfortunate passing was caused by one of the company’s products.” It didn’t happen.”

“We consider this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, to be equally without merit,” Panera said. Panera stands firmly behind the safety of our products.” Attorneys with the firm of Cline & Spector represent both families.

Brown’s attorneys argue that the drink should have been marketed as an energy drink in stores based on the amount of caffeine and sugar per serving. But self-service drinks were not labeled as such and were Sold with non- or low-caffeinated beverages, according to the suit.

“Panera Charged Lemonade is a juice drink marketed to children and adults alike,” the lawsuit claims.

According to the complaint, “This marketing is particularly dangerous to vulnerable populations, including children and adults, who reasonably believe that the product is lemonade and safe for consumption.” , so its caffeine content is not strictly controlled.

Katz, who died last year, may have believed the caffeinated drink was regular lemonade, her parents alleged in a lawsuit filed against Panera.

Katz experienced cardiac arrest and died after being taken to the hospital According to the first, facing hospital and second arrest trial. “We will act swiftly to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Panera said in a statement at the time. The case remains open.

Panera declined on Tuesday It has been difficult to comment on whether it has changed the composition of its drinks, but it appears to have reduced the amount of caffeine per serving.

According to Panera’s website, the charged beverages contain 150 to 158 milligrams of caffeine per 20-ounce serving, which is less than a 20-ounce cup of Panera’s dark roast coffee, which has about 268 milligrams of caffeine. An online description of the caffeinated lemonade advises customers to “use in moderation” and notes that it is “not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or breastfeeding women.”

However, the most recent lawsuit states that a 20-ounce serving of charged lemonade contained approximately 260 milligrams of caffeine. CNN reported in October that a large size, which comes in a 30-ounce cup, contains about 390 milligrams of caffeine, the same caffeine-per-ounce ratio. At the time, Panera’s website compared Charged Lemonade to its dark roast coffee in terms of caffeine content. Now, according to Panera’s site, a 30-ounce charged Panera drink has no more than 237 milligrams of caffeine.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, “healthy adults” should be able to safely consume about 400 mg of caffeine per day.

