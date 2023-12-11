NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panel Saw Market Value Estimated US$2,488.2 million In 2024, cross US$3,247.8 million Demand for panel saws is expected to increase until 2034 CAGR of 2.5% Till 2034.

A mix of industry-specific demands, technological improvements, and the changing needs of woodcraft work carpenters looking for precise and efficient cutting solutions is driving the panel saw market. Furthermore, the increasing use of automation in carpentry industries has increased the demand for computerized panel saws in recent years.

Highlights of Global Panel Saw Market Study Report

North America leads the market in terms of deployments and innovations in pneumatic panel saws with a market value of US$ 558 million in 2023.

The total revenue generated from the sale of panel saws in European countries is estimated to be approximately US$606.5 million in 2023.

The United States dominates the North America market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is projected to drive the demand for panel saws by registering a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

China is the leading manufacturer of panel saws in Asia, and is expected to experience 3% annual growth through 2034.

The market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

,To maintain their competitiveness, established panel saw manufacturers are providing adaptable and configurable cutting solutions. “New market players can maintain their competitiveness by introducing innovative, complex and effective wood cutting equipment to the market.”,Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

competitive landscape

The key panel observed that manufacturing industries are concentrated in Europe and the United States. As woodworking technology is progressing, new market players have emerged in Asian countries that have fragmented the global market in recent years.

recent developments

In August 2023, Festool, the leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, announced a new series of cordless table saws, the CSC SYS 50. Make a miter gauge, a sliding table, and a rip fence. Strong guide system. It’s small enough to fit inside a systner and is both accurate and portable, making shop-quality cuts on the job site. With a 2x18V dual-battery system and brushless EC-TEC motor, users will feel no difference in power compared to corded machines, even when ripping through solid wood.

In January 2020, Dent Fix Equipment introduced a new table panel named DF-PS36. The company claims that it can cut sheet metal panels up to 16 gauge quickly and cleanly. It uses a powerful 3/4-HP motor, and its proprietary hardened steel blade gives the worker the ability to cut through any exterior sheet metal.

Scope of Report:

Property Description Estimated Market Size (2024) US$2,488.2 million Estimated Market Size (2034) US$3,247.8 million Expected growth rate (2024 to 2034) 2.5% forecast period from 2024 to 2034 Historical data available 2019 to 2023 market analysis Million or billion US dollars for value and units for volume Major areas covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania major countries included United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, GCC countries and South Africa Major sections covered By product type, by material, by packaging format, by end use and by region Profile of Major Companies Wilhelm Altendorf GmbH & Co. KG

SCM Group Spa

Felder Group

Otto Martin Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Grigio S.R.L.

Casadei Buscellato

Robland N.V.

Blygh Industrial, Inc.

Woodworking Machine-Oliver Machinery Company

sawstop

American Machine Works

Glory Industrial Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

OAV Equipment & Tools, Inc.

Jove Machinery Co., Ltd.

grigio

Holzman

delta

baiiiigh

Rexon

Yuetong Woodworking Machine

nanxing

Major Segments Covered in the Panel Saw Industry Survey Report

by type:

electronic panel saw

reciprocating panel saw

sliding table saw

By Application:

panel furniture

wood based panels

wooden door and floor board

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia

oceania

foreign Ministry

