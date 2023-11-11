Finder Board of crypto market experts predicts positive long-term growth in the price of Ethereum in 2023, 2025 and 2030.

Will Ethereum cross $14,000 by 2030?

Ethereum price is on a very positive sentiment following the news of the filing by BlackRock’s Ethereum Spot ETF. This week saw a rise in cryptocurrency due to which its price reached above $2000.

Industry experts at Finder, an independent comparison platform and information service, have said that the price of Ethereum will continue to rise in the coming years.

The comparison platform has predicted that Ethereum will fall to $1,840 by the end of 2023 and at the time of writing the price of Ethereum is $2,060.8. Finder’s crypto experts also expect the value of Ethereum to rise to $5,824 by 2025 and $14,411 by 2030.

The financial information services platform said that the reason for this price forecast is the huge growth potential of Ethereum and the increasing demand for Ethereum stake.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $2,060. Chart: tradingview.com

Pav Hundal, chief market analyst at SwiftX, has supported Ethereum’s price growth prediction. Hundal said the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024 could boost the cryptocurrency’s price, as historical patterns have suggested a potential increase in Ethereum’s value during previous Bitcoin halving events.

“Historically, as we approach the Bitcoin halving, Ethereum revisits its price valuation from earlier that year. This trend is consistent with the oft-repeated observation that Bitcoin’s dominance (proportion of total [crypto] Market capitalization increases as we approach the halving event. We can predict that there will be a potential shift from altcoins [like ETH] Back into Bitcoin in the lead-up to the halving, Hundal said.

Finder Experts Say BTC Still in Uptrend

Despite the positive outlook of Ethereum’s price in the future by Finder’s crypto experts, the majority of Finder’s experts have expressed skepticism about Ethereum’s market capitalization overtaking Bitcoin.

When asked if they saw ETH’s market cap “flipping” to BTC, 43% of expert panelists did not agree that Ethereum would overtake Bitcoin.

Ruadhan O, creator of the seasonal token, has said that he believes Ethereum’s utility surpasses that of Bitcoin, although he does not think that ETH’s market cap will overtake that of BTC. He explained that his reasons were due to Ethereum’s high competition with other altcoins in the crypto market.

“Ethereum remains expensive to use [and] It will lose market share to cheaper alternatives. Bitcoin is not useful. Nobody needs Bitcoin. There is no demand for Bitcoin at a low price because it has no utility. This is why Bitcoin is not losing market share to other proof-of-work coins,” Oh said.

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com