Panel advances city government’s plan to buy Broad Ripple Park Family Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A controversial proposal to use Midtown Tax Increment Finance District money to help purchase the Broad Ripple Park Family Center moved a step closer Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee passed the resolution, which will advance to the full Indianapolis City-County Council for consideration Monday night.

The proposal has met with opposition from Midtown community leaders, who say the tax-increment finance, or TIF, district was created to be community-driven. In Indiana, tax-increment finance districts typically collect all property taxes for specific developments, redirecting dollars from local governments, including schools, for a limited time.

“We didn’t know anything about it until the 11th hour of the situation,” said Mark Demerly of the Midtown Economic Council. “And we urge the city to find some other means to provide a more equitable distribution of TIF funds.”

Community leaders say the TIF district was created to help funnel some of the money collected from projects in the Broad Ripple area to other underfunded areas of Midtown. Some say using the money to purchase the park’s family center would dry up most of the resources because there are only 14 years left of the limited 25-year TIF district.

“It’s very disappointing that it took the city four years to come up with a funding source and just a few weeks ago to eliminate a fund that was thoughtfully created by the people sitting in this room,” said Emma Clust, president of the Meridian Kessler Neighborhood Association. The decision was taken.” ,

A city spokesperson sent News 8 a statement that said in part, “The choice to support the purchase of the Broad Ripple Park Family Center is a measure of fiscal responsibility that reflects the Hogsett administration’s commitment to strengthening the Indy park system. “

The committee asked what the original funding source would be, and Joe Glass, executive director and general counsel of the Indianapolis Bond Bank, had no clear answer. “So, I can’t talk about what was envisioned several years ago but that’s what was determined over the last several months.”

Some councilors had objected to initial plans to fund the purchase of the park’s family centre.

Councilman Jared Evans, a Democrat, said, “The way it’s been put together, it seems pretty ridiculous that a better plan wasn’t already in place.” “This is not a good situation that any of us want to be in, causing us to antagonize neighborhoods and constituents throughout the city. But, many of us are also in a situation where if we don’t vote ‘yes’ and get this passed in our parks we are impacted and I don’t appreciate that.

Ultimately, the proposal received a unanimous recommendation from the committee for passing.

The council meeting will be held at the City-County Building on Monday at 7 p.m.

