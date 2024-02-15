Pandoshi token price surges 500% ahead of listing

The price of a new cryptocurrency Pandoshi (PAMBO) is surging by more than 500% as the pre-sale phase ends, Globenewswire reports.

Developed on a decentralization foundation, cash privacy, and a community-driven governance model, Pandoshi shines among the many crypto asset brands. With dedication and vision in mind, the project is being rebuilt, and DeFi aims to lure investors who need profitable schemes.

Ensuring Pandoshi’s metrics will create a unique environment that includes DeFi, self-custody Pandoshi wallets, Metaverse gaming, educational initiatives like Pandoshi University, and even crypto prepaid cards without personal identification numbers.

The infrastructure is at the core of Pandoshi, a layer-2 blockchain that successfully facilitates transactions using green Proof of Stake. An important factor is the PAMBO coin, which we plan to slowly burn to reduce total circulation through an intelligent buy-and-burn routine. This means that by purchasing PAMBO tokens and permanently reducing their supply, the price of the token increases.

They are currently running a final presale for their investors with a chance to purchase PAMBO tokens at a discounted price before the token is listed and begins circulation on open markets. This component highlights the conclusion of an elaborately organized presale campaign and demonstrates the positive growth of the project while receiving a consistently favorable response from investors.

The Pandoshi Android Wallet recently appeared in Beta Red published in the Google Play Store and is an example of investor credibility in the project dedication to decentralized finance and community ownership. As a result, sales from presales have increased, which has increased the interest that many investors are getting involved in presales nowadays.

The ecosystem which is full of diverse activities and trading of various crypto tokens leads Pandoshi to face competitive investment opportunity. Those who are interested can obtain PAMBO coins through the official page of the project available on the website with instructions provided.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io