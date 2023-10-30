Pandemic funding for schools is drying up. For Providence, it could mean disaster

Providence Public Schools could be on the brink of financial crisis after emergency federal funding for education ends.

Providence received more than $200 million in elementary and secondary school emergency relief dollars, intended to help schools recover from pandemic-induced learning losses. But when funding disappears in 2024, city schools will have to cut spending by 17% to cope, according to a recent briefing from Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab.

“This is the kind of thing we don’t typically see,” said Marguerite Rosa, director of the lab and a research professor at the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy. “It’s going to be very chaotic and districts are going to have to work really hard this winter to solve these problems.”

Even as it prepares for the lack of fiscal aid, Providence still has more than $120 million of unspent funds on the table that will no longer be available until the end of September next year.

“We are really concerned about a number of schools in Rhode Island,” Rosa said. “Children … are not on track. Districts are spending their ESSER more slowly. It’s the highest-poverty districts we’re most concerned about. Reserves can’t reduce that cliff there.”

According to the Edunomics Lab, which studies education finance, 320 to 500 full-time positions at Providence could be at risk if federal dollars run out. Also, with enrollment down 19% over the past decade, the district may need to adjust its operations to address budget shortfalls, Labb said.

For comparison, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Newport — the only other districts in Rhode Island that the lab has profiled — are in a much less dire situation than Providence. Pawtucket faces a 10% ESSER cliff, with 15 to 30 full-time positions at risk. Central Falls is facing a 13% cliff and 35 to 55 full-time positions are at risk. Newport is facing a decline of only 2% and only five full-time positions are at risk.

What is Providence doing to cut costs?

Providence Public School District spokesman Jay Vegimont said it’s too early to tell what next year’s budget might look like.

“In addition to these challenges, we know that student need has also increased and will remain high as a result of the pandemic and changing student demographics (e.g., students with different disabilities, increasing numbers of multilingual learners),” Vegimont said. Wrote in the email. “Although preliminary and no final decisions have been made, PPSD is currently going through its budget process and will take all of these factors into account.”

As Rosa explained, the general process for districts is as follows: Right now, they’re probably looking at fiscal projections, and by the winter, they’re having a work session to consider what items they might want to keep or toss. Can start organizing. Finance teams then consider tradeoffs, and present them at a meeting sometime in late winter. April will be the last point at which districts can notify employees about layoffs. Then, during the summer, the board will likely hold a final vote on the budget during public meetings.

Want to have your say in the budget? Don’t wait to be weighed.

For members of the public, the issue is that they speak too late in the process rather than making their voices heard early.

“We often hear the question, ‘When do we weigh in?’ And many people, when they hear about the cuts, will attend this final board meeting,” Rosa said. “And the truth is, the input at that meeting is too late. It’s too late. After the budget is put together, the district typically has to pass it at a public meeting, scheduled to redo it. There are no public meetings at the time.”

Do you want your share in your district’s budget? Don’t wait to lift weights. According to Rosa, most of the work gets done in the initial meetings, not in the final meetings.

