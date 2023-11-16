PancakeSwap Stakes on GameFi: Launches Blockchain Gaming Marketplace – Blockonomy

PancakeSwap, the leading decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BNB chain, recently announced the launch of its Gaming Marketplace – a platform for developers to create and publish blockchain-based games. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing gamification sector by integrating crypto tokens and NFTs into gaming applications.

There are currently two published games available in the market – Pancake Protectors and Pancake Mayor. Pancake Protectors is a tower defense game developed in partnership with Mobox. Since its beta launch in May 2022, it has attracted over 25,000 daily players at its peak. Players can earn CAKE tokens as rewards in the game. Pancake Mayor is a casual city-building game that also rewards CAKE tokens.

– PancakeSwap Everyone's Favorite DEX (@PancakeSwap) 15 November 2023

According to PancakeSwap, the gaming marketplace gives developers access to a huge user base of over 1.5 million potential monthly players. The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate the CAKE token and PancakeSwap NFTs so that developers can easily create play-to-earn and NFT-powered games. This encourages players to spend more time gaming to earn crypto rewards.

One of the major attractions of the gaming market is its multi-chain interoperability. PancakeSwap works on 9 popular blockchains including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos, Arbitrum, and others. This allows developers from any of these chains to create and publish cross-chain games on the PancakeSwap marketplace.

As GameFi continues to gain more mainstream traction, the timing of this marketplace launch seems ideal to reach out to crypto gamers. PancakeSwap is already a leading DEX, and this gaming focus could help expand its ecosystem and utility.

Source: blockonomi.com