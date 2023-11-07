As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to hold its ground above the $30,000 mark, several other cryptocurrencies are also exciting for crypto investors.

Those cryptocurrencies include PancakeSwap’s CAKE, shown in green on its charts, up 101%, and Incubata’s QB, which has raised nearly $4.3 million in its ongoing pre-sale.

The following content does not constitute the opinion of BeInCrypto and should not be construed as financial advice.

PancakeSwap, founded in September 2020, is a liquidity protocol running on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is said to be similar to Ethereum’s Uniswap but on a different blockchain. It is the largest decentralized exchange for BEP20 tokens.

By acting as a liquidity protocol, PancakeSwap makes it possible for the system to supply the liquidity needed for the BNB smart chain, allowing faster and less expensive token swaps. PancakeSwap’s trading system works as an automated market maker (AMM) that eliminates the need for intermediaries and order books, while encouraging users to contribute funds to a liquidity pool with which other users can trade. Are.

The CAKE token is the foundation of PancakeSwap’s on-chain governance structure. CAKE holders can participate in on-chain voting to make policy and protocol development decisions. Over time, the protocol was updated and the problems were fixed.

The protocol includes an inflationary token model, but has several deflationary systems. So while it generates 1.2 million CAKE tokens per day, it also burns some of the tokens it generates daily. This is one of its deflationary mechanisms.

The recent CAKE price increase has caused a stir in the crypto ecosystem as analysts try to uncover the reason for the bullishness on the price chart.

Interestingly, CAKE is not the only cryptocurrency making investors smile. InQubeta’s QUBE has reached the $4.3 million mark as it nears the completion of its pre-sale phase.

As QUBE is gaining popularity and investors are increasing their portfolios with this AI cryptocurrency, attention turns to the InQubeta platform and what it offers to the cryptocurrency space.

Incubata is based on the idea that the combination of AI and cryptocurrency technology is a unique opportunity for growth and new ideas in both the AI ​​and cryptocurrency fields. As the AI ​​industry grows and changes, there are many ideas about how to solve real-world problems. However, funding these ideas and the solutions they offer can be difficult with traditional funding methods, which either do not work well for AI startups or are out of reach for many founders.

Cube Token supports the Incubata market and makes investing easier and faster. AI startups can rely on it for funding and AI investors can rely on it for rewards. Incubata provides an open, secure and democratic investment ecosystem that helps AI startups grow and succeed. However, many believe that investing in these startups is risky because AI is an exciting and changing field.

Knowing that investing in AI startups will not only boost the industry but also yield great rewards over time, Incubata encourages adventurous and experienced investors as well as cautious and amateur investors to invest in AI startups through fractional investments. Allows.

First, AI startups create NFTs that represent various rewards or equity in their businesses. These NFTs will provide incentives to investors making them a great investment option when listed in fractional bits on the Incubata marketplace so that investors can invest as per their budget.

Cube token holders purchase these NFTs through a secure and efficient process from startups they trust. After that, the startup receives the funds needed to support the company’s growth, while investors remain entitled to the rewards associated with the purchased NFTs.

This solution has increased the popularity of the crypto crowdfunding platform, making its pre-sale consistently successful and raising over $4.3 million to date. Incubata has currently sold over 74% of its allocated Phase 5 tokens, which are now selling for $0.0161.

