PancakeSwap (CAKE) may face blow from Binance FUD, Orbin… – Cryptonews – Cryptosaurus

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertising article that is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Orbin Protocol (ORBN) is making waves in the cryptocurrency world with the pricing of its utility token ORBN surges 655% as it enters Phase 3 of its presale, ORBN’s impressive rally did not go unnoticed, with many investors taking note of the cryptocurrency’s undeniable utility. However, ORBN’s success may come at the expense of PancakeSwap (CAKE), as rumors of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) from Binance have begun to put pressure on CAKE.

The Orbion Protocol transforms the way businesses raise funds by enabling scalable and secure connections with millions of micro investors. By doing this, companies can avoid the hassles of finding venture capital while building a community around their business.

The Orbin Protocol employs fractional NFTs, allowing anyone to invest as little as $1 in the most promising early-stage businesses. Additionally, companies can obtain the necessary financing and establish a community, which is vital for any modern business.

ORBN presale is currently in Phase 3, and Analysts predict the token will increase in value by 6000%,

ORBN is a utility token as it is required to use the Orbin Exchange for both businesses looking to launch a fundraising round and investors wishing to support these ventures. It also offers access to exclusive investment clubs, trading discounts and cashback on Orbin Swap, along with many other benefits. Orbin is so important to the Orbin ecosystem that it grants voting rights on governance issues to influence the future development of the platform.

With over $3.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one of the largest participants in decentralized finance. At its peak its net worth was more than $12 billion.

Decentralized digital currency trading is made possible through PancakeSwap (CAKE). In addition to these exchange capabilities, PancakeSwap (CAKE) offers an NFT marketplace, a betting platform, and a yield farming solution.

The largest DApp on the BNB smart chain is PancakeSwap. Its Ethereum and Aptos platforms are smaller than average. According to its website, it had more than 1.9 million users last month. It has made more than 55 million trades in the same time frame and its stake is valued at $6.1 billion.

A significant hurdle is PancakeSwap’s relationship with Binance, the world’s largest exchange. In the past week, Binance customers have withdrawn over $7.7 billion of assets due to FUD fears. Analysts fear that increased caution could lead to large withdrawals from the BNB network.

This is also reflected in the current price of PancakeSwap (CAKE), as it has declined by more than 12% in the past week, and is now trading 92.2% below last year’s all-time high.

DeFi protocols like PancakeSwap and GMX have generally benefited from the demise of FTX. Many sophisticated traders prefer centralized exchange sites over decentralized exchange sites, which are considered a safer option.

