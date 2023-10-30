Panasonic slows battery production amid weak EV business, but Tesla looks good

Panasonic announced it is slowing its battery production amid weak demand for electric vehicles, but it signals Tesla demand is still good on that front.

The Japanese electronics giant is Tesla’s long-standing battery cell supplier.

It produces battery cells for electric vehicles at several factories in Japan, China and the US, where it also partners with Tesla to produce cells for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at Gigafactory Nevada.

Along with its earnings release today, Panasonic announced it is slowing its battery production in Japan due to low demand (via reuters,

Panasonic Holdings, which supplies Tesla, said on Monday it cut automotive battery production in Japan in the September quarter and cut the division’s annual profit forecast by 15%, underscoring a global slowdown in EV sales.

The company said it had reduced production to achieve “appropriate inventory levels in response to sharply reduced demand.”

The good news is that it has reduced production in Japan only for global customers.

In the US, Panasonic says demand remains stable:

Panasonic said its production at its North American operations remained stable and it saw strong sales of vehicles eligible for the tax credit.

The company did not elaborate on which customers contributed to the demand slowdown and which did not.

While production has slowed temporarily, Panasonic said batteries for electric vehicles are still an investment priority for the company.

Electrek’s Tech

It seems Panasonic is only applying the brakes lightly temporarily, as macroeconomic issues have slowed EV demand and new car purchases in general.

Given that most of the company’s production in North America comes from its Gigafactory Nevada operations, and it’s clearly still going strong, this is a good sign for Tesla.

It seems that Tesla is not planning to slow down Model 3 and Model Y production in North America anytime soon, otherwise its battery orders to Panasonic would have slowed down.

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co