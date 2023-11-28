Panama’s top court rules mining contract unconstitutional in blow to Canada’s First Quantum

[1/2]Anti-mining activists gather outside Panama’s top court, where deliberations begin on multiple constitutional challenges to First Quantum Minerals’ FM.TO contract for the Cobre Panama mine, in Panama City, Panama, November 25, 2023. Reuters/Aris Martínez/File Photo Get licensing rights

PANAMA CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Canadian miner First Quantum’s contract to operate a lucrative copper mine in Panama is unconstitutional, the country’s Supreme Court declared on Tuesday, after weeks of protests against the deal, leading to The company has been on a long and unexpected road. International arbitration.

Challenges against the company’s new contract, approved on Oct. 20, have piled up in court amid public anger over the deal, which opponents consider too generous. Reuters reported earlier this month that the court could rule against First Quantum.

“We have unanimously decided to declare unconstitutional the entire Law 406 of October 20, 2023,” Supreme Court President Maria Eugenia Lopez said.

First Quantum acknowledged the decision and reaffirmed “its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance in all aspects of our operations within the country.”

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said the country would abide by the court’s decision.

Following the verdict, protesting groups said on social media that they would continue to protest on the streets until the verdict is published in the country’s official gazette.

First Quantum shares fell 5%. The market value of the company’s shares has fallen by more than C$10 billion ($7.4 billion) since protests began and the mine was forced to suspend production.

The decision will have an impact on the copper market, as First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine accounts for about 1% of global copper production. Benchmark copper was up 0.9% at $8,441 a metric tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

Analysts say declining copper supplies from Panama and Peru could wipe out the global surplus in 2024.

It is an equally important business for the Central American nation, with the mine contributing about 5% of Panama’s GDP. JPMorgan warned this month that Panama’s chances of losing its investment-grade rating would increase significantly if the contract was cancelled.

The contract gave First Quantum a 20-year mining right, with an option to extend for a further 20 years, in exchange for annual revenues of $375 million to Panama.

Fierce opposition to the deal is becoming a major factor in the country’s May 2024 presidential election. Candidates are calling for greater state control over the mine to quell public anger.

RBC said in a note that the decision was largely expected, but it has increased uncertainty.

It added, “The way forward depends on whether the mine can resume operations until a new contract is negotiated or whether it remains offline, which could ultimately lead to international arbitration proceedings. “

First Quantum filed notification of intent to initiate arbitration proceedings against Panama, the company said on Sunday.

The company’s Panama unit said in a statement Tuesday it would “focus on constructive negotiations” on the mining contract before deciding its action.

renegotiate

Former President Ricardo Martinelli, a millionaire businessman and leading presidential candidate, proposed last week that Panama renegotiate the contract with the Canadian firm to secure higher royalties and a stake in the project.

The country’s top court ruled against First Quantum’s previous contract in 2017. This decision was upheld in 2021, but the current government allowed the miner to continue operating while the two parties negotiated a new deal.

For First Quantum, the Panama ruling would be a repeat of its decade-old experience in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company pulled out of the DRC in 2012 after filing arbitration proceedings against the African country to void its mining contract.

First Quantum sold its assets to Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation PLC for $1.25 billion and settled the dispute.

The company has spent approximately $10 billion developing the Cobre Panama mine over more than a decade.

Panama, home to some of the world’s newest and largest untapped resources, has seen unprecedented opposition to mining after parliament approved First Quantum’s contract last month.

In response to the protests, Panama’s government passed a bill in November banning all new mining concessions and expansions, which legal experts said would prevent the two sides from negotiating a new deal. .

Panama’s Trade Ministry has rejected more than 10 mining concessions and extension requests to comply with the new ban.

The protests have received support from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who shared a video of an environmental group asking the Supreme Court to cancel the contract.

Cobre Panama produced 112,734 tonnes of copper in the third quarter and accounted for about 46% of total third quarter revenues of $2.02 billion, according to the company.

($1 = 1.3590 Canadian dollars)

