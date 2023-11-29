PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a 20-year concession for a Canadian copper mine that has been the focus of widespread environmental protests is unconstitutional, and the president said the process of closing the mine would follow. Will start.

Opponents of the Cobre Panama mine argued that it would damage the wild coastal area and threaten water supplies. The announcement of the nine-member court’s decision after four days of deliberations sparked jubilation among the crowd of people waiting outside and waving Panamanian flags.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” protester Raisa Banfield said in what she called an agonizing wait. “The President must suspend (mine) operations today.”

Minera Panama, the local subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, which operates the mine in central Panama, said in a statement that “Cobre Panama accepts the court’s decision.”

“We wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment towards regulatory compliance in all aspects of our operations within the country,” the company wrote. “We will comment further as additional details on the decision are made public.”

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo told the nation on Tuesday that as soon as his administration formally receives the court’s decision, it will be published in the official gazette and the process “for the orderly and safe closure of the mine” will begin. Will go.

The mine employs thousands of people and accounts for 3% of Panama’s GDP.

In March, Panama’s legislature reached an agreement with First Quantum, allowing Minera Panama to continue operating the giant copper mine for at least 20 more years. The open-pit mine was temporarily closed last year when talks between the government and First Quantum broke down over the payment wanted by the government.

The contract was given final approval on 20 October, allowing the subsidiary to continue operating the mine in a biodiverse forest on the Atlantic coast west of the capital for the next 20 years, if the site remains in place. There is a possibility of increasing it up to. Productive.

The dispute over the mine led to the most widespread protests in Panama in recent years, including a blockade of the mine’s power plant. Protesters also blocked parts of the Pan American Highway, including the section near the border with Costa Rica.

Just before the verdict was announced, they opened the road so that cargo trucks could pass through.

Minera Panama said in a statement earlier this month that small boats had blocked its port in Colon province, preventing supplies from reaching the mine. Naval police reported that a ship carrying coal “decided to turn back due to the hostility of a group of protesters, who threw stones and blunt household objects from their boats before dispersing”.

The protesters, a broad coalition of Panamanians, feared the mine’s impact on nature and especially the water supply.

After the protests began, the government almost passed legislation that would have repealed the contract, but it backed down in a debate in the National Assembly on 2 November.

The court’s decision declaring the contract unconstitutional was the last chance for opponents to throw it out.

The Canadian government said it respects Tuesday’s decision and is closely following the contract negotiations. In an email, Jean-Pierre J., spokesman for the government’s global affairs department, said: Godbout said the government “continually hopes for an agreed solution that is beneficial to all parties.”

Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com